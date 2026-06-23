ENTERTAINMENT Megyn Kelly Blasts Jimmy Kimmel for Taking 2-Month Summer Vacation From Hosting His Late-Night Show Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly ripped Jimmy Kimmel for having Rosie O'Donnell fill in as guest host of his late-night show during his two-month vacation. Lesley Abravanel June 23 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly melted down over the announcement that Jimmy Kimmel would be taking a two-month vacation from his show and comedian and President Donald Trump foil Rosie O’Donnell would be one of the guest hosts filling in for him. Kimmel announced he was stepping away for a two-month summer hiatus, leaving the show in the hands of a rotating cast of guest hosts. The substitute lineup for the break featured a mix of comedians, actors, and musicians, including Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo, Jelly Roll and O'Donnell.

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'Don't Do Anything Stupid While I'm Gone'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's vacation in disgust.

“And, as a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming,” Kimmel said on his Thursday, June 18 show. “You’re welcome,” Kimmel quipped in a nod to Trump, who has feuded with the Long Island comedian for decades, “And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone. OK?” O’Donnell’s hosting gig is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17.

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'It's a Litany of Left-Wing Comedians'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly blasted Jimmy Kimmel on her podcast.

Kelly used her podcast to explicitly blast Kimmel for taking an extended summer break and, more forcefully, condemned his decision to bring on controversial figures like O'Donnell to steer Jimmy Kimmel Live! in his absence. She expressed deep frustration with the guest-host lineup, focusing her ire on O'Donnell's involvement and taking aim at both Kimmel's two-month hiatus and the broader direction of late-night television. “Jimmy Kimmel’s going on vacay for two months. Do you have a two-month vacay? Probably not. Do you have 30 acres in Martha’s Vineyard? Probably not… And guess who he has sub-hosting for him? It’s a litany of left-wing comedians, most of whom you don’t know very well because he’s worried about his job security,” blasted the incensed podcaster, who did manage to praise the comedian's new facelift.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel told Donald Trump to 'not do anything stupid' while he's away on vacation.

“So, he’s got to find people who are lesser than he is. Um, but none more so than the next person I’m going to show you, who actually gave an interview recently to Jim Acosta,” she added, playing a clip from Friday, June 19, in which O’Donnell told the journalist, “I think Kamala won. I do. And I think that we’re going to find all this out.” Kelly seized on that comment, snapping, “I was told by some reliable sources that election denialism is wrong and basically makes you an insurrectionist or a supporter.”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly bashed Jimmy Kimmel for having 'left-wing comedians' host his late-night show while he's gone.