Jeffrey Epstein Estate Sued by Two Women Who Claim He Had Child P--- of Them

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Jeffrey Epstein's estate was sued by two women who alleged that he possessed child sexual abuse material involving them. The two plaintiffs, identified only as Jane Doe and Amy (pseudonym), are seeking monetary damages for suffering emotional distress for years due to the graphic materials Epstein allegedly possessed and distributed to other people, per The Guardian. They are also seeking a court order to set up a program to identify and notify all alleged victims whose “unlawful s------ images” from when they were minors might have been possessed by the dead predator.

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Two Women Sued Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Over Alleged CSAM Possession and Distribution

Source: MEGA Two women sued Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Darren Indyke and former accountant Richard Kahn as they are the executors of his estate.

The court filing apparently named Epstein’s former lawyer Darren Indyke and former accountant Richard Kahn as co-defendants because they served as executors of Epstein's estate. Attorneys for both of them stated that they did not know about Epstein's crimes during their employment, per the outlet. According to the complaint, the convicted trafficker possessed, distributed and produced “child p—------- and/or child sexual abuse material of countless children.” The filing alleged that Epstein possessed n— or partially n— images of Jane Doe, which he seemingly “acquired by theft.” The material was also allegedly transported interstate, and he retained the photos for years.

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Source: MEGA One of the plaintiffs, Jane Doe, claimed that Jeffrey Epstein stole explicit photos of her when she was just 12.

According to the plaintiff, she was only 12 years old when the predator accessed the images that were taken “as part of an artist study for and catalogued, numbered and maintained by the artist in a lockbox.” Amy noted in the filing that “upon information and belief, Epstein acquired CSAM images” of her. The complaint also noted that the late financier allegedly “created and kept” a “‘modeling book’ of sexualized images of children” since the ‘90s. “At least in the 2000s, Epstein had his assistant take n—, s—------ photographs of multiple children, paid them for the images, and then used those photographs for his own sexual gratification and perhaps that of others,” the complaint added.

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New Lawsuit Claimed That Authorities Did Nothing Despite Receiving Multiple Complaints About Epstein Possessing CSAM

Source: MEGA The court filing stated that law enforcement did nothing despite receiving multiple reports of Jeffrey Epstein possessing and distributing CSAM for years.

The complaint, which was filed in a New York district court earlier this week, went on to allege that “despite contemporaneous reports made to law enforcement, specifically alerting law enforcement that Epstein had obtained these photos of Jane Doe, and similar photos of another minor, no one in law enforcement took action to prosecute anyone or even investigate these reports.” “Upon learning that Epstein had possessed sexualized images of her as a child, Jane Doe suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress,” the complaint continued.

Source: MEGA New lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's estate claimed that he distributed CSAM among his peers.