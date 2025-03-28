Rosie O'Donnell Warned Meghan McCain 'The View' Was a 'Cesspool' Months After Republican Started Rough Run on the Show

While on the Wednesday, March 26, episode of Michael Malice 's "Your Welcome" podcast, McCain admitted Rosie O'Donnell was "actually the first person that warned me that The View was a cesspool."

Meghan McCain doesn't have the fondest memories from her stint on The View , but the star admitted she was informed of the show's environment shortly after she first took on the gig.

"I always had really great interactions with her, for whatever that’s worth," the mother-of-two, 40, noted.

"She's another one that, she's worth a bajillion dollars and she has a ton of Emmys, but I think people relate to her. I think it's because she's been very open about struggles, her kids have struggled a lot publicly," the author explained of why she thinks the comedian, 63, found success in showbiz.

"She's not skinny either," McCain added. "She's been through a lot and is open. I think if you're raw and open, people will respond to it."