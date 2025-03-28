Rosie O'Donnell Warned Meghan McCain 'The View' Was a 'Cesspool' Months After Republican Started Rough Run on the Show
Meghan McCain doesn't have the fondest memories from her stint on The View, but the star admitted she was informed of the show's environment shortly after she first took on the gig.
While on the Wednesday, March 26, episode of Michael Malice's "Your Welcome" podcast, McCain admitted Rosie O'Donnell was "actually the first person that warned me that The View was a cesspool."
"I always had really great interactions with her, for whatever that’s worth," the mother-of-two, 40, noted.
"She's another one that, she's worth a bajillion dollars and she has a ton of Emmys, but I think people relate to her. I think it's because she's been very open about struggles, her kids have struggled a lot publicly," the author explained of why she thinks the comedian, 63, found success in showbiz.
"She's not skinny either," McCain added. "She's been through a lot and is open. I think if you're raw and open, people will respond to it."
The mom-of-two and O'Donnell were never permanent co-hosts at the same time, as the actress was only there from 2006 to 2007, while McCain worked there from 2017 to 2021.
On the other hand, the Republican felt her time on the show was a bit messy due to her background, as people probably saw her as a "spoiled nepo baby."
"Having a last name is actually a detriment now," she said of becoming known because of her late father, former Vice President John McCain.
"It’s something I’ve been told by political strategists, people don’t like it," Meghan shared. "People think you’ve been handed everything. I’m not ashamed, but I certainly am very aware of the tone of the country right now, if that makes sense. It’s not cool to come from money at all."
"The View audience, it’s not a wealthy audience. It’s a middle to lower class, stay-at-home mom-type," the TV personality added.
After her comments went viral, Entertainment Weekly reported that Rosie's chat with the Republican about The View came when they crossed paths at a 2018 Broadway performance of Disney's Frozen, which was after Meghan joined the talk show.
Both of the stars had a rough go on the popular ABC series, with Meghan confessing last year there wasn't a "chance in h---" she would ever return, even as a guest.
"I’ve had kids since then," she noted to Page Six. "I really like my life right now and I feel like it’s taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious."