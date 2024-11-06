or
Meghan McCain Slams 'The View' for Not Bringing on Any 'Conservative Women' Who 'Voted' for Donald Trump

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Meghan McCain is not happy with The View, which she was a part of until she left in 2021.

"It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn't one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn't repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, November 6 — one day after Donald Trump won the 2024 election against Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

Many agreed with McCain's thoughts, with one writing, "The View is the sound of nails on a chalkboard."

A second person said, "Absolutely Meghan. The show is a farce," while a third stated, "Not that we expected much of them… much less the bare minimum."

Meghan McCain dissed 'The View' for not bringing on conservative women during their latest episode.

McCain, whose father, John McCain, died in 2018, has been a big critic of Donald.

In September, she said she wouldn't be supporting Donald or Kamala in the 2024 election.

“I greatly respect the wide variety of political opinions of all of my family members and love them all very much,” she wrote on the social platform X. “I, however, remain a proud member of the Republican Party and hope for brighter days ahead. (Not voting for Harris or Trump, hope that clears things up).”

The ladies of 'The View' spoke about Donald Trump winning the recent election.

When people tried to push her to endorse Kamala, she replied, “Please stop trying to turn me into a progressive.”

“It’s a fever dream,” she added. “I’m a life long, generational conservative.”

Donald Trump celebrated with his family in Florida.

In addition to calling out The View, Meghan spoke out after Donald was declared the winner in the 2024 election.

“One thing I learned from going through my dad’s brain cancer journey is that at a certain point you really have to rely on faith and know everything is in Gods hands. I hope all sides show grace and this can be an opportunity to come together as Americans and start healing," she told her followers.

Meanwhile, during the November 6 episode of The View, the ladies discussed the results.

“If you look at The New York Times this morning, the headline was ‘America Makes a Perilous Choice.’ I think in 2016 we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration. We know now. We know now he will have almost unfettered power. I worry not about myself actually. I don’t worry about my station in life. I worry about the working class. I worry about my mother, a retired teacher. I worry about our elderly and their social security and medicare. I worry about my children’s future, especially my daughter who has less rights than I had," Sunny Hostin said.

“As a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country,” she added of backing Kamala. “It had nothing to do with policy. This was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country.”

