Meghan McCain Slams 'The View' for Not Bringing on Any 'Conservative Women' Who 'Voted' for Donald Trump

Meghan McCain is not happy with The View, which she was a part of until she left in 2021.

"It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn't one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn't repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, November 6 — one day after Donald Trump won the 2024 election against Kamala Harris.