Meghan McCain Vows to Never Return to 'The View: 'I Really Like My Life Right Now'

Meghan McCain definitively stated that she will not be rejoining The View anytime soon.
The 39-year-old mother-of-two emphasized that neither the daytime talk show producers would invite her to return, nor would she entertain the idea herself.
McCain expressed contentment with her current life situation post-The View, mentioning her age and the evolution of public perception toward her.
“I’ve had kids since then,” she said in a recent interview. “I really like my life right now and I feel like it’s taken me a long time to sort of get to a place where people are seeing me as more serious.”
“I’m 39, I’ll be 40 in October, and there’s something about pushing 40,” she continued, bringing up how the general perception about her being a “spoiled baby” has started to die down.
“I think it’s because I’m still working and a mom of two,” said McCain, who shares daughters Clover, 1, and Liberty Sage, 3, with husband Ben Domenech.
“I don’t talk to any of the main co-hosts that I was with, but I still do have friends, that work on the show and people that I made relationships with,” she continued. “But I never want to say who because I don’t want them to get bullied for still being my friend. Like, I don’t want them to be publicly or privately bullied. And I actually have.”
Despite the former talk show host's infamous infighting with her former panelist on the show, McCain revealed she’s surprisingly grown close with some View hosts.
While promoting her new podcast, "Citizen McCain," the political pundit shared that one of those friends would be making an appearance on the show.
“I actually have some interesting relationships with co-hosts that were on the show that weren’t on my seasons — I guess I can break this here — like, Rosie O’Donnell is coming on my podcast soon. So, I mean, please don’t cancel now that I’ve announced it,” she told the outlet.
“But I have relationships. I love Jenny McCarthy. She’s always so supportive. She’s amazing,” McCain added. “Elisabeth Hasselbeck. I have her number on my phone. It’s kind of a weird club. Like, it’s a weird, you know, it’s like a weird thing to be a part of a weird TV history.”
