Rosie Perez Reveals Hollywood Agent Told Her To Go Blonde, Get Nose Job To Land More Roles

“I don’t want her to be canceled, but she told me that if I dyed my hair blonde and got a nose job, ‘I can get you more jobs. Because you’re not Black.’ I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. Like, thank you, fired,’” she says. Then the reality of her circumstances set in. “I had nobody. I had no money," the Latina actress, 58, said in a new interview.

