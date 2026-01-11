EXCLUSIVE Royal Expert Reveals Why The Firm Must Be Totally Transparent About Its Massive Wealth and Power in the Wake of Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Source: MEGA The royal family is being urged to be transparent about their wealth amid ex-Prince Andrew's scandals, an expert said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 11 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Prince Charles removed ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

But analysts now say the focus on Andrew's personal conduct has exposed a deeper problem – the mystery shrouding royal finances and the reach of The Firm's true power. A royal historian told us the Andrew saga has forced uncomfortable questions into the open. "Andrew's downfall now represents something much bigger than one man's misconduct," the source said. "It has highlighted just how opaque the monarchy's finances, privileges and protective structures are to the public." The renewed scrutiny comes amid fresh attention on Andrew's living arrangements at Royal Lodge, the 31-room mansion in Windsor Great Park where he has lived for more than two decades – and which King Charles, 77, has ordered him to leave by February.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's downfall highlights the monarch's lack of transparency, a royal expert said.

Questions over whether he pays rent and how he funds the upkeep and security of the property have sparked political interest beyond the palace. According to one British constitutional expert, the lack of clarity is damaging. "The fact that even high-ranking politicians struggle to explain how a disgraced royal pays his way erodes confidence," the expert said. "What might once have been accepted as discretion now feels increasingly incompatible with modern public standards." The issue extends well beyond Windsor. Under arrangements introduced in the 1990s, the sovereign is exempt from inheritance tax on assets passed down the line of succession, while royal wills are sealed by law. As a result, the scale and distribution of private royal wealth remain largely hidden from view. Another source said this has created a system reliant on discretion rather than accountability.

Source: MEGA People question how ex-Prince Andrew is paying rent, a source said.

"The system relies heavily on the expectation that individual royals will act appropriately," the insider said. "When that expectation collapses, as it has in Andrew's case, there is little in the way of formal oversight or restraint." King Charles is widely regarded as the wealthiest British monarch in modern history, largely through the Duchy of Lancaster. His eldest son Prince William, 43, controls the Duchy of Cornwall. Both entities operate as vast property and commercial portfolios, exempt from certain taxes and largely shielded from public scrutiny. A senior royal commentator said the problem over transparency about the huge amounts of cash rolling in to the royals is structural.

Source: MEGA Prince William controls the Duchy of Cornwall.