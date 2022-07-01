'Peace At Any Price': Royal Watcher Slams Palace Cover-Up Of Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation

“Fast forward to June 2022 and now the sound of derision is becoming uncomfortably loud. Fifteen months after the matter became public and a little short of four years since the bullying claims were first privately raised, it is clear that the allegations are still being buried," he wrote for the Daily Mail. “The Palace’s internal inquiry into how claims of Meghan’s ‘belittling’ behavior were handled, which was announced in March last year (albeit with no focus on any specific allegations), will, conveniently, not be made public. This appears to mean that peace with the Sussexes — a peace at any price — is preferable to showing what lessons might have been learned from the whole shabby episode."

“As one exasperated old Palace hand told me: ‘Once again, the public will think it’s a case of how can we make this go away rather than actually addressing it,'" he continued. “It remains to be seen if this approach is enough to stem a rising chorus of criticism.”