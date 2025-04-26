or
Panic at the Palace: Royals Call Emergency Meeting After Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Dies by Suicide

Photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre
Source: mega

The royal family called for an emergency meeting after Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre died by suicide, a source revealed.

By:

April 26 2025, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

The royal family is figuring out next steps after news broke that Virginia Giuffre, who previously accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, died by suicide at 41 years old.

According to a source, "an emergency meeting was called inside Buckingham Palace on Friday, April 26, which included King Charles, Prince William, top advisors, lawyers and PR chiefs scrambling behind closed doors — but Prince Andrew was pointedly excluded from the conversation."

Source: mega

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre settled out-of-court in 2022.

"They didn’t want Andrew anywhere near it," the insider revealed. "He’s seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse."

King Charles apparently wants to keep quiet about the situation, while William believes a statement should be issued.

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

The activist died by suicide.

"William thinks they need to show humanity," said a palace source. "Charles just wants it to disappear."

As OK! previously reported, Giuffre, who famously sued Prince Andrew in 2021, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old while traveling with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, died on April 24 in Australia.

Source: mega

Prince Andrew denied he ever assaulted Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew

"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," her family said in a statement. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."

"It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others," the statement continued. "There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

Virginia Giuffre said he only had 'days to live' before her untimely passing.

Prince Andrew denied all wrongdoing, and they two later settled out-of-court in 2022.

“Prince Andrew denies that he was a co-conspirator of Epstein or that Epstein trafficked girls to him,” his attorneys Andrew B. Brettler and Melissa Y. Lerner wrote.

He also denied he was a “close friend” of Maxwell and denied that he became a “frequent guest” in Epstein’s homes around the world.

Rob Shuter spoke to the source.

