Panic at the Palace: Royals Call Emergency Meeting After Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Dies by Suicide

As OK! previously reported, Giuffre, who famously sued Prince Andrew in 2021, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old while traveling with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell , died on April 24 in Australia.

"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," her family said in a statement. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."

"It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others," the statement continued. "There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."