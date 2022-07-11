Royals 'Are Going To Need' Prince Harry To Rejoin Monarchy After Queen Elizabeth Dies, Predicts Author

Could Prince Harry ever rejoin the monarchy? According to The Palace Papers author Tina Brown, it's a serious possibility, as she believes the royal family's image is in desperate need of a revamp after years of trouble.

Brown discussed the idea while on the "Today in Focus" podcast, noting that aside from the father-of-two and Meghan Markle leaving the U.K., the royals have faced also fallout due to Prince Andrew's sexual abuse scandal.