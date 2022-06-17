Dead To Me: Prince William Acknowledges Bromance With Harry Is At 'Rock Bottom,' Resigned To 'Little Chance' Of Rift Being Healed

It doesn't look like Prince Harry and Prince William are hanging out anytime soon. According to the Daily Mail, the prince, 39, is "mourning" the collapse of his relationship with his younger sibling, 37.

"He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs," an insider told the outlet. "But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100 percent crossed that line."

Additionally, the dad-of-three believes his brother has "disrespected the Queen and their family," a friend claimed.