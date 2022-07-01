A new beginning? Last month, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids flew to the U.K. to attend the Platinum Jubilee, and while there, Prince Charles had his first meeting with 1-year-old granddaughter Lilibet.

A source previously dished that the gathering was "very special" for the Prince of Wales — so much so, journalist Katie Nicholl believes it's prompted the 72-year-old to try and make amends with his youngest son, 37.