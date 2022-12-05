Prince Harry Admits He Was 'Terrified' History Would 'Repeat Itself' When Meghan Markle Married Into The Royal Family
Prince Harry is still carrying the weight of his mother Princess Diana's death to this day.
In a newly released trailer for the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the 38-year-old confessed he "was terrified" when the American actress married into the royal family in 2018.
"I didn’t want history to repeat itself," Harry explained in the series' preview, which is set to release its first three episodes on Thursday, December 8, followed by another three on Thursday, December 15.
PRINCE WILLIAM & WIFE KATE MIDDLETON ARE ALL SMILES AFTER PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S BOMBSHELL NETFLIX TRAILER
“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” the father-of-three expressed in a voice-over as the emotional trailer showcased footage of Princess Diana.
“I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Meghan added as she wiped tears off of her face.
The one-minute video referenced British broadcaster Piers Morgan's description of the Duchess of Sussex as a "royal rockstar" at the beginning stages of her marriage to Harry — although he later altered his opinion and deemed the 41-year-old "Princess Pinocchio."
Things took a turn and "everything changed," Meghan recalled of the backlash she began to receive, which ultimately led to Harry and the Suits alum stepping down from their royal roles in 2020.
SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIP
Although Harry worried Meghan that would follow the same path as his mother — who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 36 and was considered an outcast within the monarchy — royal author Tina Brown previously contradicted the couple's beliefs and claimed Diana would actually disapprove of both Harry and Meghan's twisted path since tying the knot nearly five years ago.
“She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken," The Palace Papers author, 68, explained in an interview. "I think she would have felt Meghan was steering Harry in a direction that was not good for Harry.”
Although the dynamic duo allegedly thought the mother-of-two would have taken the couple's side when it came to the ongoing battle within the royal family, Brown confessed she didn't "think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine."