Piers Morgan Says He Feels 'Traumatized & Exploited' After Hearing His Voice In Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Doc

Outspoken Brit Piers Morgan begrudgingly tuned in to watch the newly released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — and he was downright shocked when he heard his own voice in the video!

The trailer demonstrates how the Sussexes were riding high at the beginning of their romance, as they were still beloved members of the monarchy and supported by the masses. That's when Morgan's voiceover plays, declaring of the 42-year-old Suits alum, "She’s becoming a royal rock star."