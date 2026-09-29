Ruby Rose Reveals She Was 'Accused of Murder' After Young Boy Died When She Was 15: 'It Was Very Traumatic'

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Ruby Rose opened up about a rough experience she had when she was just 15 years old. The Pitch Perfect 3 star, 40, appeared on the Tuesday, September 29, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast where she confessed she was "accused of murder" after attending a party with her mother.

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Ruby Rose Recalled the Tragic Accident on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Podcast

Source: @OFFTHEVINE/YOUTUBE Ruby Rose opened up about an incident that involved a young boy when she was 15.

Rose began her "crazy" story by noting she was at the event with friends when she discovered a four year old boy in the backyard who was injured. The Australian actress and a pal had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when she noticed what she first believed was a doll hanging off a playground slide.

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Source: @OFFTHEVINE/YOUTUBE Ruby Rose found a young child hurt during a house party and quickly offered him her aid.

"My friend and I locked eyes and we started walking towards it. As we got close enough, we could tell this was a real human," Rose explained. "There was blood coming out of his ear, nose, mouth. It was very traumatic," she continued.

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The Child Died in the Hospital After Being Placed on Life Support

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Source: @OFFTHEVINE/YOUTUBE Ruby Rose explained the child died after reaching the hospital.

She then put the child in her arms and carried him into the house to find help. Rose noted the kid was still breathing when the ambulance arrived at the residence, but once he was brought to the hospital and put on life support, he passed away. "Unfortunately he was brain dead for so long that it just wasn't," Rose sighed. "I got a call saying that he probably wouldn't be okay, that they were keeping him on a machine and it didn't look great. I just sent love to the family."

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Ruby Rose Was Bullied After the Incident

Source: @OFFTHEVINE/YOUTUBE Ruby Rose's peers called her 'baby killer' following the incident.

The next day, police came to the Orange Is the New Black star's high school to probe her over the death, leading to some of her peers bullying her. "People were like, 'baby killer!' I was breaking down," Rose recalled, adding the child's older brother witnessed the death and was suffering from "dissociative amnesia." The individual was able to eventually remember what had happened, and told the cops it was just a tragic accident so he could clear Rose's name.

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Source: @OFFTHEVINE/YOUTUBE Ruby Rose was viewed as a 'weird kid' after the accident.