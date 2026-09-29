Ruby Rose Reveals She Was 'Accused of Murder' After Young Boy Died When She Was 15: 'It Was Very Traumatic'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Ruby Rose opened up about a rough experience she had when she was just 15 years old.
The Pitch Perfect 3 star, 40, appeared on the Tuesday, September 29, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast where she confessed she was "accused of murder" after attending a party with her mother.
Ruby Rose Recalled the Tragic Accident on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Podcast
Rose began her "crazy" story by noting she was at the event with friends when she discovered a four year old boy in the backyard who was injured.
The Australian actress and a pal had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when she noticed what she first believed was a doll hanging off a playground slide.
"My friend and I locked eyes and we started walking towards it. As we got close enough, we could tell this was a real human," Rose explained.
"There was blood coming out of his ear, nose, mouth. It was very traumatic," she continued.
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She then put the child in her arms and carried him into the house to find help. Rose noted the kid was still breathing when the ambulance arrived at the residence, but once he was brought to the hospital and put on life support, he passed away.
"Unfortunately he was brain dead for so long that it just wasn't," Rose sighed. "I got a call saying that he probably wouldn't be okay, that they were keeping him on a machine and it didn't look great. I just sent love to the family."
Ruby Rose Was Bullied After the Incident
The next day, police came to the Orange Is the New Black star's high school to probe her over the death, leading to some of her peers bullying her.
"People were like, 'baby killer!' I was breaking down," Rose recalled, adding the child's older brother witnessed the death and was suffering from "dissociative amnesia."
The individual was able to eventually remember what had happened, and told the cops it was just a tragic accident so he could clear Rose's name.
"He went back to the police and thank goodness [he] told them, because they didn't think it was me anyway, but that doesn't always happen," she said.
While Rose was vindicated of the crime, she was still seen as a "weird kid" and was barred from attending the child's memorial service.
"[The brother] remembered and I was cleared, but the child's mother still didn't want me at the funeral. So everyone went except me," Rose recollected.