Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Feel 'Vindicated' After ABC Struggles to Find Top-Tier Talent: 'It's Karma'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be having the last laugh after it was reported that ABC is trying to hire talent after the two, whose relationship was revealed in November 2022, were fired from the network a few months later.
“The word coming out of the network is that they made a huge mistake letting T.J. and Amy go, who are feeling pretty vindicated and saying it’s karma biting their former bosses in the butt,” a source claimed.
The former co-hosts, who worked on GMA3: What You Need to Know together, made headlines for being a couple despite both being married — Robach was married to Andrew Shue, while Holmes was with Marilee Fiebig. However, they claimed they were already separated from their respective spouses at the time — who are now dating each other — when they went from coworkers to lovers.
After their workplace romance was exposed, Holmes, 47, and Robach, 51, were axed from the show.
“After all, T.J. and Amy had star power, and the network has found no worthy replacements,” said the source. “That just puts more pressure on the other anchors like Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who work hard enough as it is.”
“T.J. and Amy are following all the drama very closely and debating who’s going to quit or be let go next,” continued the insider, adding that the duo are “thanking their lucky stars they actually got out before it all went to pieces.”
Robach and Holmes, who co-host their podcast, "Amy & T.J.," previously discussed how they felt at their lowest after the firing.
"We know a little bit about walking through some darkness [and] coming through the other side when the worst has happened," Robach previously said.
"And I’ve thought I’ve hit rock bottom before and then I actually hit rock bottom," she continued, referring to the situation at her former employer.
Fortunately, the two feel at peace with how things played out.
"Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other," Robach previously said in another podcast episode.
"We want to marry each other. We don't have to necessarily get married because of what that represents," she continued.
