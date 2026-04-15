Ruby Rose Gushed Over Her 'Love' for Katy Perry 2 Years After Alleged Sexual Assault Took Place, Resurfaced Interview Reveals
April 15 2026, Updated 9:46 a.m. ET
Ruby Rose gushed over her adoration for Katy Perry in a 2012 interview that resurfaced amid the actress' sexual assault claims.
Though the Australian star recently filed a report and accused the singer of "rubb[ing] her disgusting v----- on my face" in 2010, Rose praised the singer, 41, while supporting her at the premiere of Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D in Sydney, Australia, two years after the alleged incident.
'I Love Katy to Bits'
"I'm so excited, I love Katy to bits," the Orange Is the New Black alum, 40, raved in the red carpet clip. "I was just with her at the hotel before and she's getting dressed up, choosing between all these different outfits... it's like I get to see the real Katy."
"I get to come watch the film where everyone gets to see the real Katy, so it is an honor," added Rose.
"The person I was bringing ended up calling in sick, so I grabbed two fans out of the audience. I was like, 'I want you to be part of this, come with me,'" she continued. "I know that is what Katy would have wanted me to do. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Ruby Rose Claimed Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted Her in 2010
As OK! reported, Rose shared her story via Instagram's Threads on Sunday, April 12, as the pop star's appearance at Coachella 2026 went viral.
"Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," the Batwoman star wrote.
"She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," Rose claimed.
- Katy Perry and Ruby Rose Drama Explodes: Singer Under Investigation After Actress Files Sexual Assault Report Over Alleged 2010 Incident
- Katy Perry Calls Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations 'Dangerous Reckless Lies' After Actress Files Police Report
- Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault and 'Psychological Manipulation,' Files Police Report Over Alleged Incident
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"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it," spilled the Pitch Perfect 3 star. "Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."
Though Rose didn't do anything about the situation back then, she recently decided to file a report over the situation.
Katy Perry Is Under Investigation
On Tuesday, April 14, Rose revealed she "finalized" her reports with the police, which means she's no "longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."
"It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not," she shared. "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."
Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police confirmed they're investigating the situation.
"Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," he told a news outlet. "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s Central Business District."
Katy Perry Called Ruby Rose's Accusations 'Reckless Lies'
The "California Gurls" crooner's rep denied Rose's story.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the singer's rep told an outlet on Monday, April 13. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."