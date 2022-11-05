6 Of The Rudest Celebrity Restaurant-Goers: James Corden, Kylie Jenner & More!
These celebs need to work on their table manners! Despite having millions of fans, followers and dollars, these Hollywood stars have not impressed restaurant staffers with their less than stellar behavior while dining out.
Scroll through the gallery to see which celebrities are the rudest restaurant-goers.
James Corden
James Corden made headlines after Balthazar restaurateur Keith McNally banned the late night host from the famed eatery for sending back his food and screaming at the waitstaff. “James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," McNally pointed out via social media.
Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann
Despite being hilarious on screen, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's behavior to restaurant workers was not quite as funny. Longtime server Annie Bond revealed in a TikTok that the couple was not so charming when she previously served them food. “I wanted to like them so much, but they were so rude,” she explained.
Hailey Bieber
Although she may have been having a rough day, Hailey Bieber is reportedly not the nicest to restaurant workers. "This is gonna be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry," a former hostess said in a now-viral TikTok. Luckily, the model reached out to the content creator and apologized for her behavior.
Darren Criss
According to an Los Angeles server, Darren Criss seems to think everyone is there to assist him while dining out, as he apparently kept asking everyone he saw for something. "Darren Criss is the guy who comes to the restaurant who doesn't understand that there is one server per table," the restaurant staffer joked. "I don't like those kind of people."
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner came under fire after she allegedly left a small tip on a very expensive meal. In a video shared in July 2020, a former hostess at a swanky New York restaurant noted, "She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill," adding that she gave The Kardashians star a rating of 2/10.