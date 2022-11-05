6 Of The Rudest Celebrity Restaurant-Goers: James Corden, Kylie Jenner & More!

Although she may have been having a rough day, Hailey Bieber is reportedly not the nicest to restaurant workers. "This is gonna be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry," a former hostess said in a now-viral TikTok. Luckily, the model reached out to the content creator and apologized for her behavior.