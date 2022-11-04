Selena Gomez Addresses Photo With Hailey Bieber & Rumored Drama: 'It's Not A Big Deal'

Nothing to see here folks! Selena Gomez broke her silence on her and Hailey Bieber's rumored drama after posing together for what has become a viral photo that nearly broke the internet.

"It’s not even a thing," Selena, 30, said in an interview, published on Wednesday, November 2, when asked about the situation. After being praised for seemingly taking a stand with Justin Bieber's wife with the "moving on" snap, the "Holy" singer's ex-girlfriend replied, "Yeah, it’s not a big deal."