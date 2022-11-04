OK Magazine
Selena Gomez Addresses Photo With Hailey Bieber & Rumored Drama: 'It's Not A Big Deal'

selena haileybieber pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 4 2022, Published 3:30 a.m. ET

Nothing to see here folks! Selena Gomez broke her silence on her and Hailey Bieber's rumored drama after posing together for what has become a viral photo that nearly broke the internet.

"It’s not even a thing," Selena, 30, said in an interview, published on Wednesday, November 2, when asked about the situation. After being praised for seemingly taking a stand with Justin Bieber's wife with the "moving on" snap, the "Holy" singer's ex-girlfriend replied, "Yeah, it’s not a big deal."

selenagomes
Source: mega

The photo of the two embracing was taken last month during a night out at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures annual gala. Photographer Tyrell Hampton shared the photo to Instagram with the caption, "Plot twist," prompting Selena and Hailey fans alike to rejoice in what seemed to be a reconciliation.

However, the rumored drama may have been nothing more than the media and fans putting Justin's relationship timeline under a microscope in search of problems.

haileybieber justin
Source: mega

Rumors of bad blood between the former child star and the model have been going on ever since the Rare Beauty founder and Justin broke up and he went on to wed Hailey, 25, in 2018. Given that it was never clear when the former flames called it quits for good, many assumed there was an overlap between Justin's old and new love — resulting in both ladies being on the receiving end of horrific online and in-person abuse from haters for years.

Four years after Justin and Hailey said "I Do," the Rhodes founder clarified on the sequence of events, telling "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alexandra Cooper that there was no "overlap" between her and Selena's romance with her now-husband.

selenagomez
Source: mega

“This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever," Mrs. Bieber said on the September episode. "A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

Hailey also revealed that she and the Only Murders in the Building star have spoken privately, explaining, "That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love."

As for why Hailey finally addressed the "elephant in the room," an insider explained she wanted to "clear the air with regards to how she and Justin got together, now she’s moved on and doesn’t want to address it.”

“She means no harm to Selena herself, but it felt important to let it be known that she’s had some horrible abuse and it wasn’t okay to treat her that way and nor will it ever be,” they added of the hate Hailey has received over the years.

Source: OK!

Selena talked about the photo with Hailey in an interview with Vulture.

