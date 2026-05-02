Rudy Giuliani Ignites Feud With 'Incompetent' Jimmy Kimmel as Comedian Claps Back Amid Late-Night Political Uproar

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Jimmy Kimmel’s ongoing clash with President Donald Trump and those in his orbit has found a new antagonist in Rudy Giuliani. The feud escalated after Giuliani, speaking on a livestreamed episode of his podcast, called the ABC host “one of the most distasteful human beings in this country” and an “incompetent jacka**,” weighing in on the backlash surrounding Kimmel’s mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner routine.

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Jimmy Kimmel’s On-Air Counterpunch

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel fired back on-air insults.

“I have to say it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter,” Kimmel joked in response, mocking the former New York City mayor’s credibility and delivery. “I have to say, it’s confusing to be called an incompetent jackass by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a d---- store,’ he added. “Do you think–does this man have any family members who can come get him already?”

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A Feud Fueled by a Bigger Controversy

Source: MEGA The clash unfolded amid backlash over WHCD jokes.

The back-and-forth comes as Kimmel remains at the center of a broader controversy involving President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who have both called for the comedian to be fired over a joke describing her as having “a glow like an expectant widow.” “Rudy Giuliani attacking Jimmy Kimmel doesn't happen in a vacuum,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The moment Giuliani tweets at Kimmel, he's guaranteed coverage he couldn't buy.” Philip explained that comedians now hold a kind of cultural influence that political figures are eager to tap into. “When a late night host mocks you, your base wants you to fight back. When you fight back, you get the clip. When you get the clip, you get the attention. It's a loop, and everyone in it is benefiting,” she explained.

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The Real Audience: Everyone Watching

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE The clash boosted visibility of both parties.

“It would not surprise me if a majority of politicians and comedians stage their public feuds the same way performers do in professional wrestling, while behind the scenes they are actually good friends,” said Ryan McCormick, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Goldman McCormick PR. “What is the mutual benefit of a quarrel like this? It draws interest, making both individuals appear more relevant. It can also shore up passionate support from each other’s core base,” he added. “A clash can give people a reason to tune in because there is anticipation around what will happen next.”

Source: MEGA Experts called the feud strategic.