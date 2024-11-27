or
Rudy Giuliani Accused of 'Losing It' in Court After Shouting Orders at His Lawyers and the Judge, Sketch Artist Reveals

Rudy Giuliani was criticized for his behavior at a recent hearing.

Nov. 27 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was accused of "losing it" in court after loudly giving orders to his lawyers during proceedings concerning the fate of his Florida home.

Courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg said Giuliani's behavior was completely inappropriate and claimed: "His decorum has certainly changed from when I sketched him 44 years ago as a prosecutor ... He was wild, and I feel bad for anyone who represents him."

Rudy Giuliani reportedly shouted orders to his lawyers in court.

Rosenberg shared her account of Giuliani's conduct during an interview with CNN host Kaitlan Collins.

When asked if Giuliani was yelling at his attorneys while they were defending him in court, the sketch artist confirmed, "He blurts out orders at his lawyers who are at the podium and, you know, he's interrupting all the time."

She also brought up how his attorney would turn around in court like he "doesn't know how to handle it."

"He's in the middle of speaking to a judge at the podium and behind him he's shouting orders," Rosenberg explained. "That was the attorney who just quit the day after that, and now he has a new attorney, and so this one tried to speak and when the judge told him he’s not allowed to speak anymore after he had that burst, he started shouting at him and pointing at him."

Rudy Giuliani is in court to determine the fate of his Florida home.

During the interview, Collins also asked: "What was it like to hear him saying, you know, ‘I can’t pay my bills. I don’t have cash’?"

Rosenberg answered: “I didn’t really feel sorry for him. I’m sure he’s managing okay, and these women who he’s defamed are not seeing much of it [the money Giuliani has been ordered to pay] at all.”

Rudy Giuliani also reportedly shouted at the judge in court.

On Tuesday, November 26, Giuliani accused the judge of acting "unfairly" toward him and claimed he was out of money after he was ordered to pay two Georgia election workers $148 million for defaming them with claims that they helped rig the 2020 election against Trump.

"The implication I've been not diligent about it is totally incorrect," the former mayor said to the judge. "The implication you make is against me and every implication against me is wrong."

Giuliani continued, "I'm not impoverished. Everything I have is tied up. I don't have a car. I don't have a credit card. I don't have cash. I can't get to bank accounts that truly would be mine because they have put stop orders on, for example, my Social Security account, which they have no right to do."

Rudy Giuliani was ordered to pay two Georgia election workers $148 million for defaming them.

U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman responded by telling Giuliani he would no longer permit him to make unsolicited remarks in court unless he is testifying under oath.

