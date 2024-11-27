Rudy Giuliani Accused of 'Losing It' in Court After Shouting Orders at His Lawyers and the Judge, Sketch Artist Reveals

Rosenberg shared her account of Giuliani's conduct during an interview with CNN host Kaitlan Collins.

When asked if Giuliani was yelling at his attorneys while they were defending him in court, the sketch artist confirmed, "He blurts out orders at his lawyers who are at the podium and, you know, he's interrupting all the time."

She also brought up how his attorney would turn around in court like he "doesn't know how to handle it."

"He's in the middle of speaking to a judge at the podium and behind him he's shouting orders," Rosenberg explained. "That was the attorney who just quit the day after that, and now he has a new attorney, and so this one tried to speak and when the judge told him he’s not allowed to speak anymore after he had that burst, he started shouting at him and pointing at him."