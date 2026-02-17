Rumer Willis Claps Back at 'Uninformed' Fans Who Believe She Gets Financial Help From Famous Dad Bruce: 'I Work 4 Different Jobs'

Article continues below advertisement

Rumer Willis is setting the record straight about how she cares for her daughter as a single mom. The child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to Instagram Stories on Monday, February 16, to address detractors who believe her parents gave her money to help raise Louetta, whom she welcomed with ex Derek Richard Thomas in April 2023.

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis posted an Instagram Reel about being a single mom.

Rumer initially shared an Instagram Reel of her “never-ending” to-do list as a single parent, which includes “laundry,” “meal prepping,” “dating,” “filming content,” “drinking 64 oz. of water” and more.

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis is a mom to daughter Louetta.

The 37-year-old posted the video to her Instagram Story as she clapped back at haters. “Just had to clarify since it seems there are quite a few uninformed and rude people in my comments on this post,” she started. “I work 4 different jobs to provide for my daughter. I am the sole provider for her. I don't live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don't have help with her. So how about y'all pause before you judge and assume.”

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis acknowledged her privilege as a child of two celebrities.

Rumer also reposted a social media user’s direct message about her privilege as a celebrity child. “The fact is that you do have a back up that will always be there for you should you get into financial trouble. Your family is not going to allow you to fall into serious debt that would you lead to homelessness, for example,” the person wrote. “Having that back up is something a lot of people don’t have. And not acknowledging that makes those without it feel that your privilege comes across as arrogance and as if you take that for granted. Yes, you have all those things listed on your mind, but most other people have the added stress of making sure they are able to make rent and bills each month coz if they didn’t they’d be on the street.”

Source: @rumerwillis/Instagram Rumer Willis confirmed she does not take financial assistance from her parents.