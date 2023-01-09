Rumer Willis Spotted Running Errands With Beau Derek Richard Thomas After Announcing Pregnancy
Mama’s day out!
On Sunday, January 8, Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of big-screen legends Demi Moore and Bruce Willis', was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif., hitting the town to run errands with her new beau, Derek Richard Thomas.
The mom-to-be kept it comfy and casual during her outing, donning a cozy-looking beige sweater with a pair of black leggings. Willis accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Birkenstocks and socks, and the actress carried a large brown tote bag with flower details.
Thomas seemingly took a page from his girlfriend’s book, looking chill in a pink button-up T-shirt and a pair of black joggers. He completed the look with a pair of black boots and his signature eyeglasses.
The pair’s outing comes weeks after Willis revealed that she and Thomas were expecting their first child together. On Tuesday, December 20, the model broke the news on Instagram, sharing several sweet snaps depicting her baby bump with her 992,000 followers.
Captioning the adorable carousel with a plant emoji, several of Willis’ famous friends flocked to her comments section, offering their well-wishes for the soon-to-be new mama.
"I’m so happy for you my friend,” wrote Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul. “Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️."
"Congrats beauty!! ❤️❤️😍," added Pitch Perfect icon Brittany Snow.
Willis’ famous family also shared kind messages with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.
"LoveYOU ❤️❤️👏👏," commented Moore.
"I feel so good,” added Willis’ little sister, Scout Willis. “What a joyful hard launch party."
Though Willis, whose family recently revealed Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia last spring, remanded tight-lipped on social media, it seems the actor is still excited about his daughter’s new addition.
"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," spilled a source close to the Die Hard icon.
"He loves having a big family,” they continued.
