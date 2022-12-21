Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Star Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Congrats are in order for Rumer Willis! On Tuesday, December 20, the star revealed she and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first child together.
The 34-year-old uploaded a slew of snaps of her growing bump, simply writing, "🌱."
Of course, people took to the comments section to send their well-wishes to Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter. Actress Brittany Snow wrote, "Congrats beauty!! ❤️❤️😍," while Aaron Paul gushed, "I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!❤️❤️❤️."
Moore also seemed excited about the news, writing, "LoveYOU ❤️❤️👏👏," while Scout Willis added, "I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party."
The 60-year-old who also shares Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31, with the Die Hard alum also posted the same photo as Rumer, writing, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱."
Tallulah also got in on the action, uploading the same snap with the caption: “Entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era 🌱.”
In November, Rumer gushed over her new man.
"Out on the town with my handsome fella…" Willis captioned the snaps, to which the musician wrote in the comments section, "Love you 😘."
The happy news comes after Rumer and the rest of the Willis family announced their father was retiring from acting as he was diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message read from all five his daughters, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and Moore.
"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the note concluded. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
Despite Bruce's setback, the family is united and recently celebrated the holidays together.