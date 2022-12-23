Bruce Willis Is 'Happy About Becoming A Grandpa & Having More Family Time' As Actor's Health Progressively Declines: Source

"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," a source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, after Rumer, 34, shared heartwarming photos of her baby bump.

BRUCE WILLIS CELEBRATES HOLIDAYS WITH WIFE EMMA HEMING, EX DEMI MOORE & ALL 5 OF HIS DAUGHTERS: PHOTOS!

"He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together," the insider continued, as his ex-wife and mother of Rumer, Demi Moore, and their other two daughters, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, recently took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the entire blended brood "getting into the holiday spirit."