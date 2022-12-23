Bruce Willis Is 'Happy About Becoming A Grandpa & Having More Family Time' As Actor's Health Progressively Declines: Source
Who better to bring joy into a family than a tiny adorable baby?
Bruce Willis was thrilled to learn his eldest daughter, Rumer, was pregnant, as the entire family continues coping with the Die Hard actor's devastating aphasia diagnosis.
"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," a source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, after Rumer, 34, shared heartwarming photos of her baby bump.
"He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together," the insider continued, as his ex-wife and mother of Rumer, Demi Moore, and their other two daughters, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, recently took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the entire blended brood "getting into the holiday spirit."
"Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time," the source dished of the 67-year-old, who was forced to step away from his legendary acting career back in March due to the affect aphasia has on a person's ability to communicate.
"He likes being around his girls more," the insider noted of Bruce, who additionally shares daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, with wife Emma Heming, 44.
Rumer's mother was equally ecstatic to share the news of her and Bruce's very first grandchild.
"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱," Demi captioned a photo of the House Bunny actress' boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, kissing the mom-to-be's belly on Tuesday, December 21.
The Ghost star followed up with another overjoyed post just one day later of Demi and her daughter accompanying Rumer to a recent doctor's visit.
"Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," the movie icon captioned the loving picture. "It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"
"So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys," Rumer replied of her heartwarming appreciation.