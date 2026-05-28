RuPaul Discloses Why He'd 'Never' Go Into Politics Despite Playing a President in New Drag Movie
May 28 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
RuPaul was eager to star as President Gagwell in his new movie Stop! That! Train!, but in real life, the TV host has no interest in joining politics.
RuPaul shared his stance on the Thursday, May 28, episode of The View as Whoopi Goldberg admitted she'd rather see his character in the Oval Office instead of Donald Trump.
RuPaul Doesn't Want to Run for Office
"I would never want to be in public office, because you can't get anything done," the RuPaul's Drag Race host stated as soon as he sat down at the table. "You know, with the corporations, they have their agenda. You go there with good intentions, but you see there's blockage every step of the way."
"Some people go with good intentions," countered Sunny Hostin, to which he replied, "Some people go... Some people go to line their pockets, but I'm not that kind of a president!"
'I Want Joy'
The drag star called his project the perfect antidote to the world's ongoing issues.
"We need joy. Listen, I'm so over it all. I think that's probably what they want. I'm so over all of the mishegas going on out there," he declared. "I want to eat chocolate. I want to dance."
"It takes a lot of work to create joy in your life, so that's what we must do," RuPaul continued. "It's a revolutionary act to have fun and joy in all of this stuff that we're dealing with."
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After Joy Behar noted the film is the first movie entirely led by drag queens, RuPaul asked in disbelief, "Is it?!"
"But what about The Fast and the Furious?" he quipped, prompting all of the co-hosts to crack up.
RuPaul Is at 'Wits' End' Over Anti-LGBTQ+ Policies
The Emmy winner was also asked how people can help support the transgender community, which has been frequently targeted by haters and the White House.
"We've tried rational thinking, critical thinking, we've tried everything. I wish I had an answer. I don't know what else to do, as we all are at our wits' end," he sadly confessed. "We've never experienced anything like this in our lives."
Whoopi Goldberg Gushes Over RuPaul
The group wrapped up their conversation with Whoopi Goldberg praising RuPaul for being an inspiration to others.
"You've given people who are living in tiny little towns, all over the country and all over the world... they're saying, 'You know what, I have a place in this world.' And to give that gift to people, it's magnificent," she gushed.