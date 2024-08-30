or
'Bigger Than My House': RuPaul Slammed for Showing Off 'Overwhelming' Male Drag Closet — Watch

Photo of RuPaul and his closet.
Source: MEGA/@rupaulofficial/TikTok

RuPaul showed off his massive male drag closet on TikTok.

Aug. 30 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

A closet fit for a queen!

On Thursday, August 29, RuPaul was bashed by followers after he showed off his over-the-top male drag closet on TikTok.

Source: @rupaulofficial/TikTok

In the clip, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host displayed the massive storage place, where he had hundreds of stunning suits, shiny pairs of shoes and extravagant accessories all organized by color.

“Okay, here it is. The male drag closet. You’ve been asking to see it, and I’m gonna show it to you. Come on in,” the TV personality began.

“This was two bedrooms that we turned into my male drag closet to house my suits — but primarily the suits that I wear on television. Now, how many suits are there? I have no idea and we’re talking about years and years of collecting suits. Probably the oldest suit I have in here is possibly 30 years old. I have a lot of stuff. I’ve been around quite a long time,” the 63-year-old star explained.

RuPaul then panned to draws and draws of glasses, noting he wasn’t even showing “all the glasses.”

Source: @rupaulofficial/TikTok

RuPaul noted that he also has a female drag closet, which is likely just as big.

“I have shoes right here and bags. Hat and scarves. A lot of this stuff I have never worn but I want to keep it, I want it to be here. I will eventually wear it, but I love clothes,” he added, before concluding, “There you have it the man drag closet. Part two is the lady drag closet.”

In response to his video, which only featured half of RuPaul’s closet space, fans bashed the star for his excessive amount of clothes.

“To be this rich,” one person penned, as another joked, “My walk-in closet just called me poor.”

A third person pointed out, “The closest is even bigger than my house,” while a fourth noted, “Am I the only one who thinks this is overwhelming.”

Source: @rupaulofficial/TikTok

RuPaul noted that two bedroom's in his house were converted into the male drag closet.

As OK! previously reported, before causing a stir over his ginormous closet, RuPaul last made headlines for dissing Donald Trump while recently guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During the episode, footage from the 78-year-old’s Wilkes-Barre, Pa., rally played, where he remembered someone telling him Kamala Harris, 59, has “one big advantage” in the 2024 election, noting, “She’s a very beautiful woman.”

Source: @rupaulofficial/TikTok

RuPaul's suits, shoes and accessories were all organized by color in the closet.

Trump continued: “But I say that I am much better looking than her, I think I am much better looking, much better. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

RuPaul reacted to Trump’s statement by letting out a huge laugh before turning to “demure” TikTok creator Jools Lebron for her opinion on Trump.

“OK, let me ask an expert on this one. Jools, would you say he’s more demure, mindful or cutesy?” RuPaul queried.

Lebron joked, “I’d like to remain demure again.”

