Russell Crowe's Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation After Debuting Slim Figure at Wimbledon: Before and After Photos
2000
Russell Crowe is bringing back his Gladiator physique!
Years before his recent transformation, the actor and film director stunned at the 2000 premiere of Proof of Life in Los Angeles, Calif. Crowe looked suave with his well-groomed beard that enhanced his dapper appearance in his suit.
2002
In 2002, Crowe proudly held his Golden Globe award high as he rocked his tousled hair and black tuxedo backstage at the awards ceremony.
2007
Crowe looked sharp when he attended the Los Angeles premiere of 3:10 to Yuma in August 2007.
Months later, he swapped his buffed body for a fuller physique after he gained 63 pounds for his role in the film Body of Lies.
"I'll have that cheeseburger for breakfast, thank you!" Crowe said at the time. "The drinking thing has sort of taken a different place in my life since I had kids. There are a whole lot of things I don't do anymore because it affects my level of patience. I don't want to be in that place where I'm exasperated with these beautiful children."
2010
The A Beautiful Mind actor delivered heartthrob energy as he stepped out of his hotel in Paris in 2010.
Around that time, Crowe lost the weight he had gained for his previous films and dropped 40 pounds as part of his preparation for Gladiator.
2017
Crowe opted for a casual look at the premiere of The Mummy in Sydney, Australia, in May 2017.
In the years prior, he had to gain and lose weight repeatedly for his movie roles, including those in Man of Steel and The Nice Guys.
"I was [268 pounds] the first week of August last year," he said during an appearance on "Fitzy & Wippa." "I did a movie called The Nice Guys, so I wanted to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan Gosling. I'm clawing my way back from that, so I'm about [216 pounds] at the moment."
Crowe's weight ballooned again in 2018 before playing former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.
- Russell Crowe Fans Rave He Looks '20 Years Younger' After Shaving His Face for the First Time Since 2019
- Russell Crowe Hints He May Retire From Acting Before Turning 60: 'You Will Never Hear From Me Again'
- A Weighty Hollywood! Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Charlize Theron & More Stars Who Packed On The Pounds For Roles
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
2018
Crowe joined an event at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, in June 2018, wearing a dark blue suit.
2019
After attending the premiere of The Loudest Voice in June 2019, Crowe opened up about gaining weight and wearing a 10-pound prosthetic to play Roger Ailes' role.
"It's not just a prop or useless gimmick; it's an essential part of them creating the character they're trying to portray," he said of the actors who "go deeper into their character" through physical transformations.
He packed on the pounds again for his role in Unhinged in 2020.
According to a source, Crowe continuously gained weight after working on the thriller, rather than focusing on returning to a healthier lifestyle.
"The weight kept piling on until he was tipping the scales at well over 250 pounds," our source told RadarOnline.com in March. "He had to do something drastic unless he wanted to keep on gaining and putting his life in jeopardy."
2022
Crowe was spotted with his fiancée, Britney Theriot, outside their hotel in Rome in October 2022.
2024
Crowe left fans swooning when he arrived at the Festival of Sanremo 2024.
2025
The Thor: Love and Thunder actor was seen looking better — and fitter — than ever on Day 2 of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 in London. For the event, he wore a black suit, a white shirt, a plaid tie and aviator sunglasses, which swooned the spectators.
Before his appearance at the event, a source told Life & Style that his fiancée played a significant role in his weight-loss journey.
"His weight was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him," said the insider.
To consistently follow his weight-loss plan, Crowe and Theriot reportedly did a "complete overhaul of their pantry" and "tossed out all the junk foods and snacks."
"He didn't want to go on a super calorie restricted diet, so instead he's been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits," the source explained, adding he also began reducing his alcohol intake.
The source revealed, "And of course he's working out with a personal trainer and doing a lot of cardio to burn off the fat. He's lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he's still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight."
As for the motivation behind his transformation, the source clarified it is "not really about how he looks." Rather, "this is about his overall health and making sure he's around for many years to come."
"But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!" the insider concluded.
According to Men's Health, Crowe has lost 13 [28 pounds] kilograms so far and aims to shed another 9 kilograms [19 pounds].