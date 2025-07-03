or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Russell Crowe
OK LogoPHOTOS

Russell Crowe's Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation After Debuting Slim Figure at Wimbledon: Before and After Photos

russell crowe weight loss transformation photos
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe is working his way back to a slimmer physique after previously sparking health concerns.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

2000

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe recently made headlines following his appearance at Wimbledon.

Russell Crowe is bringing back his Gladiator physique!

Years before his recent transformation, the actor and film director stunned at the 2000 premiere of Proof of Life in Los Angeles, Calif. Crowe looked suave with his well-groomed beard that enhanced his dapper appearance in his suit.

Article continues below advertisement

2002

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

He has won numerous accolades since beginning his acting career in the 1970s.

In 2002, Crowe proudly held his Golden Globe award high as he rocked his tousled hair and black tuxedo backstage at the awards ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe shared how he gained weight for his role in 'Body of Lies.'

Crowe looked sharp when he attended the Los Angeles premiere of 3:10 to Yuma in August 2007.

Months later, he swapped his buffed body for a fuller physique after he gained 63 pounds for his role in the film Body of Lies.

"I'll have that cheeseburger for breakfast, thank you!" Crowe said at the time. "The drinking thing has sort of taken a different place in my life since I had kids. There are a whole lot of things I don't do anymore because it affects my level of patience. I don't want to be in that place where I'm exasperated with these beautiful children."

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe is a father-of-two.

The A Beautiful Mind actor delivered heartthrob energy as he stepped out of his hotel in Paris in 2010.

Around that time, Crowe lost the weight he had gained for his previous films and dropped 40 pounds as part of his preparation for Gladiator.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe had to adjust his physical appearance for his movie roles.

Crowe opted for a casual look at the premiere of The Mummy in Sydney, Australia, in May 2017.

In the years prior, he had to gain and lose weight repeatedly for his movie roles, including those in Man of Steel and The Nice Guys.

"I was [268 pounds] the first week of August last year," he said during an appearance on "Fitzy & Wippa." "I did a movie called The Nice Guys, so I wanted to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan Gosling. I'm clawing my way back from that, so I'm about [216 pounds] at the moment."

Crowe's weight ballooned again in 2018 before playing former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

MORE ON:
Russell Crowe

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

He portrayed Dick Cheney in 'Vice.'

Crowe joined an event at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, in June 2018, wearing a dark blue suit.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe previously dropped 52 pounds in seven months.

After attending the premiere of The Loudest Voice in June 2019, Crowe opened up about gaining weight and wearing a 10-pound prosthetic to play Roger Ailes' role.

"It's not just a prop or useless gimmick; it's an essential part of them creating the character they're trying to portray," he said of the actors who "go deeper into their character" through physical transformations.

He packed on the pounds again for his role in Unhinged in 2020.

According to a source, Crowe continuously gained weight after working on the thriller, rather than focusing on returning to a healthier lifestyle.

"The weight kept piling on until he was tipping the scales at well over 250 pounds," our source told RadarOnline.com in March. "He had to do something drastic unless he wanted to keep on gaining and putting his life in jeopardy."

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe met Britney Theriot on the set of 'Broken City' in 2013.

Crowe was spotted with his fiancée, Britney Theriot, outside their hotel in Rome in October 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe sparked health concerns before his recent weight-loss.

Crowe left fans swooning when he arrived at the Festival of Sanremo 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

2025

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Russell Crowe's weight reportedly prevented him from getting choice roles.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor was seen looking better — and fitter — than ever on Day 2 of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 in London. For the event, he wore a black suit, a white shirt, a plaid tie and aviator sunglasses, which swooned the spectators.

Before his appearance at the event, a source told Life & Style that his fiancée played a significant role in his weight-loss journey.

"His weight was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him," said the insider.

To consistently follow his weight-loss plan, Crowe and Theriot reportedly did a "complete overhaul of their pantry" and "tossed out all the junk foods and snacks."

"He didn't want to go on a super calorie restricted diet, so instead he's been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits," the source explained, adding he also began reducing his alcohol intake.

The source revealed, "And of course he's working out with a personal trainer and doing a lot of cardio to burn off the fat. He's lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he's still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight."

As for the motivation behind his transformation, the source clarified it is "not really about how he looks." Rather, "this is about his overall health and making sure he's around for many years to come."

"But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!" the insider concluded.

According to Men's Health, Crowe has lost 13 [28 pounds] kilograms so far and aims to shed another 9 kilograms [19 pounds].

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.