Russell Crowe's Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation After Debuting Slim Figure at Wimbledon: Before and After Photos

Crowe looked sharp when he attended the Los Angeles premiere of 3:10 to Yuma in August 2007.

Months later, he swapped his buffed body for a fuller physique after he gained 63 pounds for his role in the film Body of Lies.

"I'll have that cheeseburger for breakfast, thank you!" Crowe said at the time. "The drinking thing has sort of taken a different place in my life since I had kids. There are a whole lot of things I don't do anymore because it affects my level of patience. I don't want to be in that place where I'm exasperated with these beautiful children."