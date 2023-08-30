Art Saved Me From Conformity: Russian Artist Natalia Kalianova Gets Intimate About Her Artistic Journey

If you were to look at the works of Russian artist Natalia Kalianova, you would probably think she has been painting for most of her life. However, the artist better known now as “Kalina” only discovered her passion for art when exploring it during the pandemic. Since then, everything changed for her, which is fortunate for everyone who has ever been captivated by her work.

Born in Donskoy, a small town just three hours away from Moscow, Natalia never expressed an inclination towards the arts as a kid or even as a teenager. In fact, she would attend Russian State Technological University soon after finishing high school.