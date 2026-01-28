'Jealous' Russian National Convicted After Barron Trump Reported Beating of London Woman on FaceTime Call

Article continues below advertisement

A man has been found guilty on assault charges after Donald Trump's son reported him to U.K. authorities. Per reports, 22-year-old Russian citizen Matvei Rumiantsev was convicted on Wednesday, January 28, after standing trial for attacking his ex-girlfriend. The unnamed London woman, also 22, told the court that Barron Trump, 19, "saved" her life by contacting police when he witnessed Matvei battering her during a FaceTime call on January 18, 2025.

Barron Trump Witnessed the Woman 'Getting Beat Up'

Source: mega Barron Trump alerted police that the woman was 'getting beat up.'

Jurors heard on Friday, January 23, how the former wrestler "flew into a rage" during a drunken argument and answered Barron's video call to the woman. He then shoved her to the ground and declared, "You are not worth anything." Matvei then reportedly called her a "s--- and w----" while kicking her in the stomach, leading Barron to alert law enforcement. A transcript released by prosecutors revealed Barron told the operator: "She’s getting beat up." Later, in a May 2, 2025 email to investigators, Barron said the woman, who he described as being "very close with," told him Matvei had been "giving her difficulty for a long time."

Barron Trump Would Call the Woman Around the Clock

Source: mega The woman allegedly started calling Barron Trump 'sweetheart.'

According to Matvei, he was fed up with the U.S. president's son calling his girlfriend at all hours, labeling Barron as "quite persistent." Matvei informed the court, "Throughout the day, she had missed calls from him [Barron]," adding, "The U.S. is in a different time zone, so he was calling her in the morning, and then he apparently slept, and then he was calling in the evening." The Russian national also revealed how the woman had started referring to Barron as "sweetheart," but claimed she was being insincere.

'She Was Frankly Leading Him On'

Source: mega The convict claimed his ex-girlfriend was leading the president's son on.

"She was frankly leading him on," he stated. "I’m being portrayed as a highly jealous person who loses his temper. I can’t say I wasn’t jealous. I considered her actions towards him wrong. It wasn’t fair either to him or to me." Matvei explained that the woman's pet name for Barron led to tension between the former couple, and confirmed that a message between him and his ex could be translated as: "You started calling him sweetheart, I felt so unwell."

Source: mega Barron Trump started talking to the woman on social media.