'Sweetheart' Barron Trump, 19, Bombarded London Woman, 22, With Late-Night Calls and Messages as Their Online Relationship Gets Exposed

photo of barron trump
Source: mega

The president's son described his relationship with the woman as 'very close.'

Jan. 23 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Barron Trump's private life has been thrust into the spotlight, as it's been revealed he developed a "very close" online relationship with a woman from London.

President Donald Trump's youngest son, 19, would allegedly call and text the young lady, 22, around the clock, according to her "jealous" ex.

As OK! previously reported, the unnamed woman's then-boyfriend, Russian national Matvei Rumiantsev, attacked her last January after she began referring to Barron as "sweetheart."

'She Was Frankly Leading Him On'

image of 'She was frankly leading him on,' said the woman's ex-boyfriend.
Source: mega

'She was frankly leading him on,' said the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Appearing in London's Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, January 23, Matvei, also 22, told jurors his ex-girlfriend didn't actually have feelings for the U.S. president's son.

"She was frankly leading him on," the former wrestler claimed. "I’m being portrayed as a highly jealous person who loses his temper. I can’t say I wasn’t jealous. I considered her actions towards him wrong. It wasn’t fair either to him or to me."

Matvei explained that the woman's pet name for Barron led to tension between the former couple, and confirmed that a message between him and his ex could be translated as: "You started calling him sweetheart, I felt so unwell."

Barron Trump Was Allegedly 'Quite Persistent'

image of Barron Trump would repeatedly call the woman at all hours, her ex claimed.
Source: mega

Barron Trump would repeatedly call the woman at all hours, her ex claimed.

Matvei also informed the court, "Throughout the day, she had missed calls from him [Barron]," adding, "The U.S. is in a different time zone, so he was calling her in the morning, and then he apparently slept, and then he was calling in the evening."

Describing Barron as "quite persistent," he explained he was "used to her receiving calls from him" by the night of the attack on January 18, 2025. He claimed Barron was repeatedly FaceTiming the woman that evening.

Matvei allegedly "flew into a rage" during a drunken argument with his ex-girlfriend and eventually answered the video call himself.

MORE ON:
Barron Trump

Barron Trump Witnessed the Woman 'Getting Beat Up'

image of Barron Trump witnessed the woman 'getting beat up' by her ex-boyfriend during a FaceTime call.
Source: mega

Barron Trump witnessed the woman 'getting beat up' by her ex-boyfriend during a FaceTime call.

Matvei said he picked up the call because he thought it might force her to calm down, saying she would not "behave like this in front of someone else, especially Barron Trump."

According to documents, when Matvei appeared on video, Barron could see him grabbing the crying woman's face before pushing her to the floor and telling her, "You are not worth anything."

He then reportedly called her a "s--- and w----" while kicking her in the stomach, leading Barron to alert U.K. police. A transcript released by prosecutors revealed Barron told the operator: "She’s getting beat up."

image of The woman told a court that Barron Trump 'saved' her life.
Source: mega

The woman told a court that Barron Trump 'saved' her life.

In a May 2, 2025 email to investigators, Barron described what he witnessed as "very brief indeed but indeed prevalent."

Barron said he had been told by the woman, "who I am very close with," that the man "was giving her difficulty for a long time." The woman later told a court that Barron’s call and intervention "saved" her life.

