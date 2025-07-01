Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Regrets Choosing Drugs Over Son Bentley: 'I Wish It Never Happened'

“My whole life revolved around drugs and you know, I wish it never happened but it did and I cannot go back and change it, so you know, I’m just going to live with it,” Ryan said while appearing alongside baby mama Maci Bookout on the “Dad Up” podcast.

Regardless, Ryan said he’s open to answering any questions Bentley may have regarding drugs/alcohol, but would be unhappy if he found out Bentley was partaking in either.

Ryan also confessed he’s been candid with Bentley about why he wasn’t present for part of his life, though they haven't had any “in-depth conversations" just yet.

Ryan noted before getting sober , he “didn’t know how to function without drugs,” but now is finding his new “normal” to be “easier" for him.

“If I was to catch him, I mean, drinking… You know, I feel like all 16-year-olds are going to experiment and try it and stuff, but my feelings would definitely be hurt,” he stated.

Maci piped in to share she feels their son can learn “so much” from Ryan regarding “overcoming” and “starting fresh,” and insisted the Ryan she saw on drugs was not the person she knew. “And now, even Bentley’s getting to know Ryan, and see him confident in the man that he is and in the family he’s building,” she added. “I feel like one thing to keep in mind, Ryan, is that [Bentley’s] gotten to see you overcome [addiction], but also be really proud and I feel like those are tools that he will be able to carry when he hits rough spots in life. You know, just being able to overcome something and grow from it.”