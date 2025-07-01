Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Regrets Choosing Drugs Over Son Bentley: 'I Wish It Never Happened'
Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards opened up about his substance abuse issues, noting his biggest regret is choosing drugs over his son Bentley Edwards.
“My whole life revolved around drugs and you know, I wish it never happened but it did and I cannot go back and change it, so you know, I’m just going to live with it,” Ryan said while appearing alongside baby mama Maci Bookout on the “Dad Up” podcast.
A New Normal
Ryan noted before getting sober, he “didn’t know how to function without drugs,” but now is finding his new “normal” to be “easier" for him.
Ryan also confessed he’s been candid with Bentley about why he wasn’t present for part of his life, though they haven't had any “in-depth conversations" just yet.
Regardless, Ryan said he’s open to answering any questions Bentley may have regarding drugs/alcohol, but would be unhappy if he found out Bentley was partaking in either.
'Really Proud'
“If I was to catch him, I mean, drinking… You know, I feel like all 16-year-olds are going to experiment and try it and stuff, but my feelings would definitely be hurt,” he stated.
Maci piped in to share she feels their son can learn “so much” from Ryan regarding “overcoming” and “starting fresh,” and insisted the Ryan she saw on drugs was not the person she knew. “And now, even Bentley’s getting to know Ryan, and see him confident in the man that he is and in the family he’s building,” she added. “I feel like one thing to keep in mind, Ryan, is that [Bentley’s] gotten to see you overcome [addiction], but also be really proud and I feel like those are tools that he will be able to carry when he hits rough spots in life. You know, just being able to overcome something and grow from it.”
'I Would Never Do That to My Child'
She also praised Ryan for not shying away from conversations with Bentley about his past.
“That’s massive for Bentley to be able to see his dad say the hard things and have the tough conversations and… see you be happy with yourself, too,” she added.
Later in the episode, Maci addressed critics who felt she should have cut off ties with Ryan and his family while he was battling addiction.
“No, like, I would never do that to my child,” she said, adding that not talking to her ex was “never an option.”
“And yeah, sometimes you got to kind of leave the room and go to another room, but you always have to leave the door open,” she elaborated.
Better Late Than Never
Ryan concluded with praising his son, calling him “such a good kid.” “I hate [that I missed] out on all that before, but better late than never for me,” he added.
Not only is Ryan in a good spot health-wise, but his romantic life is going well, too, as he is engaged to Amanda Conner. They welcomed their first child together in February.