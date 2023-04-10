OK Magazine
'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards In Jail On Drug Charges After Overdose & Hospitalization

teen mom alum ryan edwards jail charges
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 10 2023, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Ryan Edwards is enduring more hardships.

Around midnight on Friday, April 7, the reality star was found "unconscious and unresponsive" while sitting in the driver's seat of his truck, which despite being running, wasn't able to move as he reportedly hit the curb.

teen mom ryan edwards jail charges
Source: @rcedwards85/instagram

"Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness," a police report obtained by an outlet read. "A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up."

The note also revealed the dad-of-three "advised that he snorted a powder before waking up in the back of an ambulance."

teen mom ryan edwards jail charges
Source: @rcedwards85/instagram

After allegedly refusing a blood test, the Teen Mom star was released from the hospital but arrested for DUI and simple possession. Edwards, 35, currently remains in jail and is scheduled for court on Thursday, April 20.

This marks the third arrest for the MTV alum in as many months: in February, he was handcuffed for harassment and drug paraphernalia, and last month, he was taken in for violation of a protection order against estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer.

MORE ON:
Ryan Edwards
After pleading guilty to harassment, he was put on probation and ordered to rehab, with the other charges being dropped.

The TV personality and Standifer share two kids and married in 2017, but after many ups and downs, she filed for divorce in March. In wake of the split, she released alleged text messages from Edwards detailing his verbal abuse.

teen mom alum ryan edwards jail charges
Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM

She also stated he was violent towards her throughout their marriage.

In one report, she told authorities he "held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could. Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys ..."

The Sun reported on Edwards' overdose and arrest.

