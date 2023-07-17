Maci Bookout Admits Ex Ryan Edwards Shows Up More Consistently for Their Son After Going to Prison

"I think as crazy as it is, because he is in jail right now, he shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing," Bookout confessed to a news publication on Tuesday, July 11.

"It makes me feel good as the mom to just know that like, although Ryan made really bad decisions and is paying the consequences for them, I’m glad to see that that hasn’t stopped him from showing up or, like, calling and communicating because in the past that would’ve halted everything," the reality star continued, noting she's happy her son and his father finally have a good relationship.