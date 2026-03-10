EXCLUSIVE Ryan Fitzpatrick Admits 'Getting to Be a Dad' Keeps Him Grounded Despite 'Chaos' of Raising 7 Kids With Wife Liza Source: @mizfitz6/Instagram Ryan Fitzpatrick shares seven kids with his college sweetheart, Liza, whom he tied the knot with in 2006. Rebecca Friedman March 10 2026, Published 7:07 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ryan Fitzpatrick says life after football may still be busy, but nothing keeps him grounded quite like being a dad. The retired NFL quarterback — who shares seven children with his wife, Liza — opens up about family life and the lessons his career taught him during an exclusive chat with OK!, while speaking about his partnership with Aruba Tourism Authority. and a recent vacation the couple spent at the breathtaking Caribbean island. Despite the chaos that comes with raising a large family, Ryan admits fatherhood remains the most important part of his life.

Ryan Fitzpatrick says being a dad keeps him grounded.

"I would just say being around my kids and getting to be a dad," he shares of what keeps him grounded now that he’s no longer playing in the NFL full-time. Instead of game days and team meetings dominating his schedule, the former quarterback now finds joy in everyday moments with his children: Brady (b. 2007), Tate (b. 2009), Lucy (b. 2011), Maizy (b. 2013), Zoey (b. 2015), Ruby (b. 2017), and Jake (b. 2019). "[The other day], it was the daddy-daughter dance. Before that, it was the junior high basketball game," he details. "Just getting to sit there and watch my daughter play basketball and have a smile on her face and enjoy what she was doing."

Ryan Fitzpatrick couldn't be prouder of his children — who all have 'such different interests.'

His kids’ varied interests also keep him busy in the best way. "One of my sons does the YouTube broadcast for his high school sports teams," Ryan explains. "Listening to him commentate a game — it’s really cool for all my kids to have such different interests and to just sit back and watch them grow." While the NFL veteran enjoyed a long career that included stops with several teams, he feels the ups and downs of professional football ultimately shaped how he hopes to lead by example for his children. "I think the biggest thing is perseverance and being able to handle adversity," the former signal-caller reflects. "Life is not going to be a straight line, and there were a lot of ups and downs in my career."

Ryan Fitzpatrick Says Wife Liza Is the 'CEO of the Household'

Ryan Fitzpatrick feels so 'lucky' to have his 'incredible' wife, Liza, by his side.

He continues, "I always tried to deal with those and keep in mind my kids and how I’d want them to see me react to certain things." Though football helped define his professional life, Ryan credits his wife with being the true backbone of their bustling household. "She’s incredible," he gushes of Liza. "We always wanted a huge family with lots of kids, and with that brings a lot of happiness but also a lot of stress." The athlete praises his longtime partner for managing their hectic schedule and keeping everything running smoothly at home. "She truly is the CEO of the household, managing schedules," he states. "If I could show you our calendar every single day — the activities the kids have at school, soccer practices, basketball practices, choir concerts — everybody getting pulled in different directions."

Ryan Fitzpatrick Knew Wife Liza Was the One 'Right Away'

Ryan Fitzpatrick admits he and wife Liza don't often go away 'just the two of us.'

Despite the chaos, Ryan notes watching how his wife navigates it all continues to inspire him. "The most important thing you’ll do in your life is picking the right partner," he declares. "I got really lucky meeting Liza when we were in college and knowing right away she was going to be the one for me." Their busy life recently paused for a rare getaway when the couple traveled to Aruba — a trip that reminded them both how valuable time together can be. Ryan admits vacations without their kids don’t happen often. "We have seven children, so there’s not a lot of trips that we get to go on that are just the two of us," he says.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Understands Why Aruba Is 'One Happy Island'

Ryan Fitzpatrick and his wife, Liza, recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Aruba.