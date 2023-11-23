Home > Exclusives > Jason Kelce EXCLUSIVE Ryan Fitzpatrick Thinks Jason Kelce Should Have Won 'Sexiest Athlete' Over Brother Travis: 'I'm a Beard Guy' Source: MEGA

Ryan Fitzpatrick knows a handsome man when he sees one! From one impressive beard to the next, the Prime Video Thursday Night Football broadcaster spoke highly of Jason Kelce during an exclusive chat with OK! about all things Amazon, the NFL, and of course, the fan-favorite duo of the Philadelphia Eagles center and his younger brother, Travis Kelce.

Source: Prime Video Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks Jason Kelce should have been voted 'Sexiest Athlete' over his brother, Travis.

"I do like both Kelse brothers, but I do think Jason should have been the sexiest man over his brother Travis," Ryan admitted to OK! regarding the People's "Reader's Choice" results for "Sexiest Athlete" as part of the magazine's 2023 edition of their annual "Sexiest Man Alive" issue. "That's just my opinion. I'm a beard guy," Ryan noted with a laugh while promoting Amazon's new electronic delivery vans.

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles beat his brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, November 20.

Aside from approving of his looks, Ryan confessed he was also "rooting" for Jason when the 36-year-old beat his brother and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, November 20, after losing to them in the Super Bowl earlier this year. Ahead of the big matchup, the retired quarterback, 40, correctly predicted the outcome of Monday night's "Kelce Bowl."

Source: MEGA Ryan Fitzpatrick deemed Travis Kelce the 'coolest man in football.'

"It was a great Super Bowl. It really was. They both played fantastic last year. I think the Eagles are gonna get some revenge. For both of these teams, I don't think the end goal is winning this game. They've got bigger aspirations," Ryan detailed just days before the Eagles beat the Chiefs 21-17. "Jason Kelce was on the desk with us last week," the sportscaster explained regarding Jason's guest appearance on Prime Video's Thursday night, November 10, broadcast of the Chicago Bears home game against the Carolina Panthers. "He spent his — was nice enough to spend his — bye week with us. He's never beat Kansas City. It's one of the two teams. I'm rooting for Jason, I'm rooting for the Eagles to take down the Chiefs. Definitely."

Considering his Kelce Bowl prediction was pretty exact, perhaps Ryan's Super Bowl picks will also shockingly come true. "I have to stay with my preseason pick. It was San Fran and Baltimore, and I think it still looks good," he revealed of the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Source: @latenightwithsethmeyers/youtube Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcasters.

As a former professional athlete and current broadcaster, Ryan has been on both sides of the ongoing debate about whether the NFL should be reporting on anything other than the game of football after critics called out the league for their apparently excessive coverage of Travis' relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. He stated: "That's been a big part of it. That's been a big story because Travis is such a huge part of our game. He's a Super Bowl champion. Even before this year, even before he started dating Taylor, I've always referred to him as the coolest man in football. He's just got so much natural swagger about him. He's a great player. So, that stuff is relevant. It's important. It helps drive the game."

"I usually get most of that news from my wife or my daughters," the dad-of-seven said of his and Liza Barber's four daughters. "They keep me up with that. One of my daughters now is a huge Chiefs fan. She was a little bit of a Chiefs fan before — but now she's a huge Chiefs fan." Ryan confessed: "I just can't imagine if they break up what's gonna happen, but I think we're gonna live in the present. We're gonna enjoy the fact that they're having fun right now."

Source: Michael Simon / Amazon Amazon now has more than 10,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian in the U.S., so be on the lookout for them in your neighborhood this holiday season.

As a Prime video sports announcer, Ryan is most looking forward to ringing in the holiday season with their coverage of the first ever NFL Black Friday football game. "We're really excited for that one because it's this high powered Miami [Dolphins] offense against this defense of the [New York] Jets that has made a lot of good quarterbacks look bad this year. I think that's gonna be a great game," he declared. "I think that's gonna be a really neat game for us. Even just introducing this new Black Friday football concept. We finally found one extra day where we can cram more football in. It's gonna become a great family tradition for people to be able to sit down when you're tired of your relatives, you're tired from eating Turkey the day before, and be able to put on some more football."

All in all, Ryan has "just really enjoyed the Thursday night football stuff" in general. "I've really enjoyed the synergies that it has brought, which is being a part of Amazon and getting into their world and ecosystem. And these electric delivery vans — being able to be in one of those, it's like a spaceship inside," he quipped regarding Amazon's 10,000+ electric delivery vans from Rivian, enabling people to receive their abundance of packages across the U.S. for the holidays. "They let me drive, not Richard Sherman," Ryan joked of his TNF co-host. "You know, Sherm drove a little bit, but then I took over. It's fun. And I think we're gonna have a great holiday season."