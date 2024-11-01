or
Ryan Fitzpatrick Pokes Fun at Bill Belichick's 48-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Source: MEGA; @fitzmagic14/Instagram

Ryan Fitzpatrick poked fun at Bill Belichick's 48-year age gap with girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is the latest to weigh in on Bill Belichick's romance with Jordon Hudson.

The 72-year-old former New England Patriots coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend have drawn plenty of attention — particularly for their nearly 48-year age difference.

Fitzpatrick joined the conversation with a cheeky comment on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly went viral.

“For all you 48-year-old hopeless romantics out there, just think, your future person may not even be born yet,” he posted, referring to the duo, who made their relationship Instagram official on October 6.

jordon hudson bill belichick
Source: @FitzMagic_14/X

Ryan Fitzpatrick, a former NFL quarterback, has made a series of comments about Bill Belichick's new romance.

His comment has racked up over 5.1K likes and nearly 400 reposts as of this writing.

One follower responded, “Good one 😀,” while another joked, “In my late 20s, so her parents might not even be born yet.”

Source: @FitzMagic_14/X
Fitzpatrick’s jab followed Hudson’s latest Halloween post with Belichick.

The famous football coach donned fisherman gear with a wide-brimmed hat, raincoat and boots, while Hudson channeled ocean vibes in a red-orange scaly mermaid tail and clam-shell top, which she accessorized with shell jewelry.

Bill Belichick

jordon hudson bill belichick
Source: MEGA

The duo's age difference and their relationship has been a topic of conversation.

In a playful pose, the couple — who first met on a plane in 2021, a source claimed — acted as though Belichick had reeled in his “catch-of-the-day,” with Hudson captioning the post, “Ouucchhhh!!! 🪝.”

Meanwhile, Belichick’s ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday appeared to join in on the Halloween fun with a costume that some fans think threw shade at her past relationship.

jordon hudson bill belichick
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

Bill Belichick is currently dating Jordon Hudson, 24.

The 61-year-old TV personality was spotted in an ensemble inspired by Uma Thurman’s character in Kill Bill, complete with a yellow and black jumpsuit and short blonde wig.

The look was talked about on the “GoJo and Golic” podcast, where host Mike Golic remarked, “It’s not subtle. This is not a subtle costume at all,” hinting it could be a direct jab at Belichick.

jordon hudson bill belichick
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

The pair rocked a couple's costume for Halloween.

Holliday, who dated Belichick for 16 years until they broke up in September 2023, addressed the speculation via social media.

“Y’all would have never survived the Eddie Murphy, Andrew Dice Clay, etc., etc., days,” she wrote. “Shoot, you wouldn’t survive the late-night talk shows like Jay Leno or David Letterman. For the love of God, laugh a little. Lighten up. Everything isn’t an attack.”

