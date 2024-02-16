Beach Boys Singer Brian Wilson's Family Petitions for Conservatorship as He Battles 'Major Neurocognitive Disorder'

"After careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person," the Wilson family wrote in a statement shared with a news outlet on Thursday, February 16.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the statement continued, referring to Brian's housekeeper.