Beach Boys Singer Brian Wilson's Family Petitions for Conservatorship as He Battles 'Major Neurocognitive Disorder'
Brian Wilson's family members made the difficult decision to file for conservatorship over the 81-year-old singer following the death of his beloved wife, Melinda, in January.
According to the petition, the Beach Boys artist is battling a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)" and was cared for by his wife, as he was "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter" at the time.
"After careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person," the Wilson family wrote in a statement shared with a news outlet on Thursday, February 16.
"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," the statement continued, referring to Brian's housekeeper.
The Wilson family confirmed the "Good Vibrations" artist is able to "enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”
However, they stated Brian is not well enough to attend a court hearing on the matter.
"He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose," a note from his doctor explained. "[He] Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances."
The doctor added Brian "has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation."
It was also clarified the musician is currently taking medication that slows the "progression of illness."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to the family, the prospective co-conservators were carefully chosen because of they had "a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them."
"[The co-conservators] will ensure that all of Mr. Wilson's daily living needs are [satisfied] and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home," the court filing read.
People reported the Wilson family's statement.