Ryan Lochte Says He 'Struggled to Find' Himself and Was Depressed After Nearly Fatal Car Accident: 'My Life Changed Forever'

Ryan Lochte opened up about his struggle with depression and self-worth following a car accident.

On Thursday, November 21, the former Olympian shared an emotional post on Instagram about the traumatic event, stating his "life changed forever."

“A car accident nearly took everything from me — and for a long time, it felt like it had,” he wrote in the caption. “I struggled to find myself again, sinking back into depression and doubting my worth as a father, a husband, and the person I knew I could be.”

The tragedy happened when Lochte was on his way to pick up his children from school, leading to him crashing into a stationary trash truck on a bustling street.

The father-of-three credited his family for his recovery.

“But I didn’t face this journey alone,” he continued. “Thanks to the love and support of the incredible people in my life, I began to rise from that darkness. They reminded me of my strength when I couldn’t see it myself. Today, I’m proud to say I’m not just surviving — I’m fighting.”