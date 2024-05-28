Hailey Bieber 'Didn't Want to Bring a Child Into' the World Until Justin's Mental Health Struggles Were in Check
Hailey and Justin Bieber are both in a good headspace as they await the arrival of their first child.
According to a source, the pop star’s mental health struggles were difficult for the Rhode founder to deal with, so she wanted to wait until he was in a better place before they added a baby to the mix.
“He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way,” the insider explained, noting things once got so bad between the couple that rumors began to swirl they were headed for a split.
“They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with it,” the source shared of how Justin's issues affected both of them. “It was hard. Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”
“Hailey didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable,” the source shared, pointing out that in 2022, Hailey also suffered a ministroke and Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
While the “Sorry” singer wanted kids from the start of their marriage, the brunette beauty also wanted to delay those plans to focus on her career.
“He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around,” the source stated, noting how the pair relied on their faith during the tough time. “They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”
Now that Hailey is pregnant with their first child and their marriage is in good shape, the lovebirds are overjoyed.
“They’re having so much fun,” the confidante remarked. “Everything revolves around Hailey.”
- Justin Bieber Looks So Happy With Pregnant Wife Hailey as Singer Prepares to Become a Dad for the First Time: Photos
- Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Excited to Welcome a Baby Into This World' as It’s 'A New Chapter' for the Couple
- Pregnant Hailey Bieber Trolls Haters as Model Continues to Constantly Get Criticized by Social Media Users
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Famous friends gushed over the news, with Gigi Hadid penning, "Yayayayyaaaaaa."
Kendall Jenner wrote, "ahhhh here come the tears again ❤️," while Kim Kardashian raved, "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"
According to a source, the stars know the tot's gender.
"They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery," an insider told a news outlet. "They can’t wait to meet the baby."
"Everyone is excited for them," the confidante gushed. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby."
Star reported on Hailey and Justin's decision to start their family.