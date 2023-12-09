Ryan O'Neal Begged Estranged Daughter Tatum O'Neal to Forgive Him Prior to Reconciliation, Actor Was 'Desperate'
Late Academy Award-winning actor Ryan O'Neal was reportedly desperate to reconcile with his estranged daughter, Tatum O'Neal, when he started suffering from serious health issues.
“Ryan was desperate to mend fences with Tatum, even if it meant taking his lumps for being a lousy father,” a friend of the actor told the National Enquirer. “He told Tatum, 'I know I really screwed up.' No parent can be hated as much by his own family and not realize he did something wrong. But he insisted that with all his failings, his intentions were good.”
Tatum won an Oscar at age 10 when she starred with her dad in Paper Moon."
Since her Oscar win, Tatum’s life has spiraled into drug use and she eventually lost custody of her three children to ex-husband and tennis great John McEnroe.
She later revealed in her 2005 autobiography that Ryan emotionally abused her as a child. The two reconciled years later at some point in the early 2010s.
The source told the outlet that the late actor was "desperate" to make amends with "his little girl." However, they also clarified, "Tatum doesn’t care if her dad goes to her grave without them making up — she’s at peace with not having him in her life."
The Love Story actor, who spent years battling leukemia and prostate cancer, still had civil relationships with Patrick O’Neal, his sportscaster son with second wife Leigh Taylor-Young, and Redmond, his son with lover Farrah Fawcett.
As OK! previously reported, Patrick announced that the 82-year-old actor died on Friday, December 8, surrounded by friends and family.
Ryan's career spanned over several decades, during which he delivered stellar performances that captivated audiences worldwide.
Films including Love Story, What's Up, Doc and Paper Moon showcased his undeniable talent and helped solidify his place in Hollywood history. He also appeared in Stanley Kubrick's 1975 historical drama Barry Lyndon, further establishing his versatility as an actor.
Patrick's heartfelt message on Instagram read, "Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time."