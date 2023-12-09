Ryan O'Neal Begged Estranged Daughter Tatum O'Neal to Forgive Him Prior to Reconciliation, Actor Was 'Desperate'

“Ryan was desperate to mend fences with Tatum, even if it meant taking his lumps for being a lousy father,” a friend of the actor told the National Enquirer. “He told Tatum, 'I know I really screwed up.' No parent can be hated as much by his own family and not realize he did something wrong. But he insisted that with all his failings, his intentions were good.”

Tatum won an Oscar at age 10 when she starred with her dad in Paper Moon."

Since her Oscar win, Tatum’s life has spiraled into drug use and she eventually lost custody of her three children to ex-husband and tennis great John McEnroe.

She later revealed in her 2005 autobiography that Ryan emotionally abused her as a child. The two reconciled years later at some point in the early 2010s.