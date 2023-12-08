Ryan O'Neal 'Carried an Enormous Amount of Grief' Over How He Treated Late Girlfriend Farrah Fawcett Prior to His Death

"Ryan made such an impact and this will be difficult without him. This is and will be a huge void in our lives," he noted. "And his dogs Mozart and Raven, who he loved dearly, are missing him very much. They were inseparable."

"I will share my father’s legacy forever. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things," he added. "My dad was 82, and lived a kick a-- life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!