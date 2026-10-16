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Ryan Phillippe Says He Had 'Wild Night' With Reese Witherspoon After Both Won Big at Oscars in 2006

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Source: MEGA

Ryan Phillippe recalled the 2006 Oscars, which marked his and Reese Witherspoon's win.

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Oct. 16 2026, Updated 10:02 a.m. ET

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Ryan Phillippe is looking back on one of the biggest nights of his marriage to Reese Witherspoon. During an October 14 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the actor recalled the 2006 Academy Awards, when Witherspoon won Best Actress for Walk the Line and his film Crash also took a major title home.

"It was a wild night altogether," Phillippe said.

The double victory was undoubtedly an unforgettable evening for the then-married couple, and it was followed by a celebration that stretched into the early morning.

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Two Major Oscar Wins Came Within Moments of Each Other

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Image of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Whitherspoon
Source: MEGA

The couple was left stunned by their Oscar wins.

Witherspoon played the role of country music star June Carter Cash in James Mangold’s 2005 biographical drama Walk the Line, opposite Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash.

While she was talking about her win, Phillippe was thrilled to learn that his movie, Crash, won the Best Picture award. "Because my wife at the time, Reese Witherspoon, also won Best Actress,” Phillippe recalled. "While she was backstage giving her post-award interviews, they called Best Picture for Crash."

The timing meant the couple had two major reasons to celebrate in quick succession.

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'I Fanned Out on Stage at the Oscars'

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Phillippe revealed being a fan of Morgan Freeman.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star really had an "out-of-body, out-of-mind experience" at the 2006 Oscars because he didn't just receive an award, but also interacted with the guy he had admired for a long time.

Phillippe met Morgan Freeman, who presented the award. "I had never met Morgan Freeman, so I fanned out on stage at the Oscars," he said.

The Shooter star continued, "I’m like, ‘I’ve always wanted to meet you, sir,’ and this is while the producer is accepting the award. Kind of a funny moment."

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'We Had Such a Fun After-Party'

Image of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
Source: MEGA

The former couple joined each other for the after-party celebration.

The ceremony was just one part of their big celebration. Phillippe recalled that he and Witherspoon continued the festivities at an after-party, staying out until the early hours.

"We had such a fun after-party," he said, explaining that they were up "until probably 5 or 6 in the morning."

Where Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Stand Today

Image of Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Source: MEGA

Phillippe and Witherspoon raised their kids together despite their divorce.

The two Hollywood stars first met at Whiterspoon's 21st birthday party and later got married in 1999. They even worked together on the hit movie Cruel Intentions and share two children, Ava and Deacon. However, their marriage ended, and they separated in 2006 before getting divorced.

While they're no longer together, the former couple have continued raising their children together. They even reunited publicly in May for Deacon's graduation from New York University.

Phillippe has also spoken about supporting his children's interests in entertainment. In an interview with E! News in February, he said, "My ex-wife and I are blessed with kids who have [an] incredible sense of self and also are incredibly conscientious and very academically driven — intelligent. So, they make really good choices."

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