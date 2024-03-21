Ryan Phillippe Defends Son Deacon Against Nepo Baby Accusations After His Apartment Tour Went Viral

“So many people grow up and end up doing what their parents do to some degree or another,” said the actor — who shares daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, as well as daughter Kai, 12, with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

“I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because, yeah, of course, that’s what they’ve grown up around. These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think,” he pointed out.