Ryan Phillippe Defends Son Deacon Against Nepo Baby Accusations After His Apartment Tour Went Viral
Ryan Phillippe is standing up for his kids after son Deacon received tons of “nepo baby” criticism in November 2023.
In an interview from Tuesday, March 19, the Cruel Intentions star revealed how he was “annoy[ed] about … nepotism talk” related to his offspring.
“So many people grow up and end up doing what their parents do to some degree or another,” said the actor — who shares daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, as well as daughter Kai, 12, with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.
“I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because, yeah, of course, that’s what they’ve grown up around. These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think,” he pointed out.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer alum came to his children's defense after Deacon, an aspiring singer, was bashed online for showing off his pricey New York City apartment on TikTok.
In the fall, TikTok star Caleb Simpson shot one of his famous apartment tour videos of Deacon’s luxurious pad, however, the internet quickly called out how posh the place was for a college student.
“You did not just ask Deacon Witherspoon how much he pays for rent. Bro as if he knows,” one user wrote about the clip, where the youngster replied, “West Village prices” when asked how much he spends each month on the pad.
“Rich kids / nepo babies LOVE to avoid mentioning their extremely wealthy parents,” another person said, while a third called him a “trust fund baby.”
The TikTok displayed Deacon’s spacious apartment, which featured a spiral staircase, a full kitchen and large bedrooms in the center of one of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods.
However, some individuals backed up the youngster, noting how he chose to live with three roommates even though he could probably afford a place of his own.
“He can get any apartment he wants even so he got roommates, he looks chill,” someone penned, while another shared a similar sentiment, saying, “Why are people being mean? He’s in school. Seems humble. Has roommates. Plenty Of NYU kids also come from rich families…”
Deacon has ignored the comments and seemingly has an excellent relationship with both the Legally Blonde actress, 47, and the Shooter star, 49.
"HUGE Birthday wishes to my boy @deaconphillippe !! 🎂🎈☀️Actually not a boy, he is a 20 yr old man today! 🥰 Deacon, you are such a ray of sunshine, love and positivity in this world. Keep shining that wonderful light on us all! I 💗you !" Reese gushed in celebration of her oldest son this past October.