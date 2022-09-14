How Ryan Reynolds’ Friendly Bet Turned Out To Save His Life — See The Colonoscopy Caught On Camera

Bets always seem to backfire — but in this case, making a deal saved Ryan Reynolds's life, as a jokey agreement between the actor and his business-partner Rob McElhenney resulted in the former undergoing a life-saving colonoscopy.

The Deadpool star, 45, is sending a public message for men and women to attend milestone checkup routines after his doctor discovered a “subtle polyp” on his colon during the recent procedure.