'F--- You!': Ryan Reynolds Cursed at Wife Blake Lively When She Asked Him to Ignore Call From Bill Murray
Sept. 27 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET
Ryan Reynolds went above and beyond to get Bill Murray to participate in his John Candy: I Like Me documentary — so much so, it may have caused some tension in his and Blake Lively's marriage.
While discussing the project at an Evening With Ryan Reynolds & Friends event in New Jersey, the Deadpool star remembered calling Murray after getting his phone number from a friend of a friend.
According to a report, the dad-of-four shared how he left a voicemail that said, "Hey Bill, Ryan Reynolds here. I'm making a documentary about John Candy. I'm just hoping I could pick your brain. I'll come to you; I'll do whatever it takes."
Reynolds admitted he left about "40 messages" for the Ghostbusters alum, who was good friends with Candy, before he heard back — though his call came at a bad time.
Ryan Reynolds Hurled F-Bomb at Blake Lively
The Aviation Gin founder said he and Lively were about to enter a gala, spilling, "I’m there with my wife and we’re about to walk in and my phone buzzes, and I look at it. It says Bill Murray and I go, 'Bill Murray!'"
The blonde beauty responded by telling him they had to go inside, to which Reynolds blurted out at her, "F--- you!"
The Canadian actor took the call, but at the time, Murray told him he had to think about it.
Not satisfied with his answer, Reynolds begged him by filming a video that included a cameo from his son, Olin. "I said, ‘If you say no to a child like that, I don’t know what kind of monster you are,'" Reynolds quipped, noting Murray called him back and accepted the offer just seconds later.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni
As OK! reported, the spouses' relationship has been in the spotlight lately due to Lively's lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni. While the actress claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her and tried to run a smear campaign against her, he alleged she was the one who tried to ruin his reputation.
He also targeted Reynolds in his filing, as he claimed he taunted him in Deadpool & Wolverine and made changes to his 2024 movie despite not being a member of the cast or crew.
Ryan Reynolds 'Angry' Over Lawsuit
Journalist Rob Shuter revealed via his #ShuterScoop Substack that the drama has taken a serious toll on Reynolds.
"He's angry. He's frustrated," a source explained. "He's not the same Ryan."
"That lawsuit flipped a switch," a second insider revealed. "He's furious at Baldoni, furious at the press, and it’s bleeding into everything he does."