Justin Baldoni Demands Marvel Keeps All Records About Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool Character to Prove He and Blake Lively Were 'Mocking' Him
Justin Baldoni is referencing a character in Deadpool & Wolverine to try and prove It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are out to get him.
After the actress filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, his lawyers sent a letter to Marvel's head honchos to request they don't throw away any documents that mention his name.
The character in question is known as "Nicepool" and was played by Reynolds.
In the hit movie, the upbeat character has a man bun (a hairstyle Baldoni once had) and in a deleted scene, Nicepool called himself a "feminist," noting, "I'd be fighting alongside you, but my calling is to one day start a podcast that monetizes the women’s movement."
This could easily relate to the dad-of-two, 40, as his "Man Enough" podcast covers modern masculinity, gender roles and other subjects in that sphere.
In addition, one of Nicepool's quotes about how his wife's body bounced back right away after giving birth may be in relation to Lively's lawsuit claim that Baldoni questioned how much she weighed postpartum when he had to pick her up in an It Ends With Us scene — though he said he only asked because he has a back injury.
In Baldoni's January 7 letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel's Kevin Feige, he demanded they maintain "any and all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character" and "communications relating to the development, writing and filming of storylines and scenes featuring Nicepool."
The Jane the Virgin alum's lawyers want the documents so they can look for anything "relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate or bully Baldoni through the character of Nicepool."
Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman discussed the situation in a January 7 interview, claiming the dad-of-four, 48, cracking jokes about Baldoni makes the Gossip Girl star's lawsuit look less credible.
"If your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. You don’t make fun of the situation," the attorney stated. "You take it very seriously."
"You file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process," Freedman continued. "What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke. Again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue."
Baldoni denied the allegations Lively, 37, made against him, with his lawyer revealing they are set to file their own suit against the blonde beauty and prove his client never crossed the line with the actress.
"What we're going to do, is like no one's ever done in any kind of case," Freedman stated. "We're going to take what the young kids call 'receipts,' and we're going to take those text messages and put them out for the public to see."
Lively also accused her costar of trying to run a smear campaign against her.
People reported on Baldoni's letter to Marvel.