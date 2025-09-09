NEWS Ryan Reynolds Is 'Not the Same' Amid Wife Blake Lively's Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni: 'He's Angry' Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment in December 2024. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 9 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Has Ryan Reynolds changed for the worse? The Deadpool star's personality has reportedly went from charming to irritable ever since his wife, Blake Lively, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni, in December 2024. While Reynolds became known in Hollywood as a silly dad-of-four who loves to mix sarcasm and humor, the 48-year-old has allegedly become hostile over the past year.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds 'Furious' at Justin Baldoni

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds has been 'angry' ever since Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle began.

"He's angry. He's frustrated. He's not the same Ryan," a source close to the situation recently told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "That lawsuit flipped a switch," a second insider confessed in reference to Lively's legal filing against the Jane the Virgin star at the end of last year. "He's furious at Baldoni, furious at the press, and it’s bleeding into everything he does."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds Snaps at Child Reporter

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds seemed to be curt with a kid reporter at the TIFF.

Reynolds fueled theories about him turning bitter after he appeared to give a child reporter attitude while on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend. The Free Guy star was stopping for interviews to promote the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which Reynolds produced, when he turned to speak to a young kid holding a microphone, asking: "Hi, what's your question for me, buddy?" In response, the young reporter said, "Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," though Reynolds quickly sped up the situation. "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question," he snapped, which several social media users deemed as rude.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds is married to Blake Lively.

"That’s not the Ryan people used to adore," a source in attendance at TIFF told #ShuterScoop. "He’s carrying the weight of Blake's battle — and it shows." Reynolds is supposedly acting this way when the cameras aren't running, too, as another insider described Reynolds as "more defensive" and "less approachable" even when he's in private. "It’s like the lightness is gone," they declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Eugene Levy and Ryan Reynolds Have Tense Exchange at TIFF

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds was accused of being 'rude' to Eugene Levy at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Adding fuel to the fire, Reynolds appeared to have a tense interaction with Eugene Levy at the film festival in Canada. Walking the red carpet at the same time, Reynolds appeared overly annoyed while speaking to Levy as they posed for photos. According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the star's jaw looked tight as he allegedly said to Levy: "Bulls---, man."

Article continues below advertisement