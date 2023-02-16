Ryan Seacrest Out! TV Host Quits 'Live With Ryan & Kelly,' Mark Consuelos To Take Over
Ryan Seacrest will no longer be Kelly Ripa's co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan, as he plans to relocate back to the West Coast in the spring, Variety reported on Thursday, February 16.
The American Idol host, 48, shared the screen with Ripa, 52, for six seasons, and now the actress' husband, Mark Consuelos, will be taking over and getting the coveted spot. The show will be called Live with Kelly and Mark.
“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”
“I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan,” Ripa added of her pal. “Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”
“Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same,” Michael Gelman, executive producer of Live with Kelly and Ryan, added.
That same day, Ripa made a joke about Seacrest leaving her. "OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family. ♥️ Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship," she quipped.