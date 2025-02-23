Ryan Seacrest Has 'Really Taken' Carrie Underwood 'Under His Wing' After Joining 'American Idol': He Wants the Judges to 'Really Make Her Feel Welcome'
Ryan Seacrest is determined to make sure Carrie Underwood's stint as a judge on American Idol a huge success, according to a source.
The "Before He Cheats" singer famously won Season 4 of the hit talent competition in 2005 and went on to win eight Grammy Awards throughout her country music career.
Since making her decision to return to the show — this time as a judge — Seacrest has reportedly "really taken her under his wing" and asked "other judges to do the same."
"He wants them to really make her feel welcome, not just because he considers her a close friend but also because he would love for her to do more than one season," the source continued. "He thinks it’s a huge coup to have one of the show’s biggest success stories front and center at the judges’ table and believes she’ll serve as an inspiration for all the contestants."
The American Idol host thinks Underwood is a "huge talent" and was drawn to her "warm and bubbly personality," the source spilled.
"On a personal level, he’s also determined to avoid anything like the Katy situation happening again," the source added, referring to former judge Katy Perry, who left after seven seasons. "The backlash he got was awful, whatever the judges do affects him."
According to the source, Seacrest is eager to do everything he can to ensure the "Cowboy Casanova" artist "avoids any pitfalls and stays golden in the fans’ eyes."
"The best way of doing that is to be supportive and work as a team and ensure there’s no rivalry or cattiness," added the source. "He’s made it known that won’t be tolerated."
Underwood is set to make her premiere as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in Season 23 of American Idol on Sunday, March 9.
Last year, a separate insider dished the mother-of-two — who shares sons Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan, with husband Mike Fisher — was "quite nervous" and wanted to "do her best" with the new gig.
"Ryan's appointed himself Carrie’s guiding light," the insider noted. "She’s his favorite, he gives her most if not all his attention, when she speaks, he’s all ears."
The source spoke with Life & Style about Seacrest and Underwood's friendship.