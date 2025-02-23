Ryan Seacrest Has 'Really Taken' Carrie Underwood 'Under His Wing' After Joining 'American Idol': He Wants the Judges to 'Really Make Her Feel Welcome'

The "Before He Cheats" singer famously won Season 4 of the hit talent competition in 2005 and went on to win eight Grammy Awards throughout her country music career.

Since making her decision to return to the show — this time as a judge — Seacrest has reportedly "really taken her under his wing" and asked "other judges to do the same."

"He wants them to really make her feel welcome, not just because he considers her a close friend but also because he would love for her to do more than one season," the source continued. "He thinks it’s a huge coup to have one of the show’s biggest success stories front and center at the judges’ table and believes she’ll serve as an inspiration for all the contestants."